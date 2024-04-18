News
It's Quiz Time, Folks!

It's Quiz Time, Folks!

By SUKANYA VERMA
April 18, 2024 12:39 IST
Sukanya Verma quizzes you to find out just how much you know about the movies.

It's time for this week's fun and filmi Bollywood quiz.

All you have to do is identify the movie from the options listed below.

You have to answer each question to move on to the next.

 
A. Aap Mujhe Achche Lagne Lage
B. Na Tum Jaano Na Hum
C. Mission Kashmir
  A. Aap Mujhe Achche Lagne Lage
 
A. Kidnap
B. Baaghi
C. Baar Baar Dekho
  C. Baar Baar Dekho
 
A. Dil
B. Afsana Pyar Ka
C. Daulat Ki Jung
  B. Afsana Pyar Ka
 
A. Dream Girl
B. Gulabo Sitabo
C. Dum Laga Ke Haisha
  C. Dum Laga Ke Haisha
 
A. Anjaam
B. Darr
C. Deewana
  A. Anjaam
 
A. Aap Ke Deewane
B. Deedar-E-Yaar
C. Man Pasand
  B. Deedar-E-Yaar
 
A. Qissa
B. Aatma
C. Shanghai
  C. Shanghai
 
A. Nishchaiy
B. Police Officer
C. Deedar
  A. Nishchaiy
 
A. Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui
B. Befikre
C. War
  B. Befikre
 
A. Mission Majnu
B. Animal
C. Goodbye
  C. Goodbye
 
  
Please CLICK here to play the Quiz

 

Feature Production: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

SUKANYA VERMA / Rediff.com
