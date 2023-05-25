It's Quiz Time, Folks!

Sukanya Verma quizzes you to find out just how much you know about the movies.

Catch a breather from the crazy heat with our fun and filmi quiz of the week.

All you have to do is identify the movie from the options listed below.

You have to answer each question to move on to the next.

A. Mujhse Dosti Karoge B. Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham C. Main Prem Ki Deewani Hoon A. Mujhse Dosti Karoge A. Pati Patni Aur Woh B. Hum Do Hamare Do C. Shehzada C. Shehzada A. Yuva B. Mumbai Se Aaya Mera Dost C. Naach A. Yuva A. Badlapur B. Gangs of Wasseypur C. Raman Raghav 2.0 B. Gangs of Wasseypur A. Jungle B. Maine Gandhi Ko Nahi Maara C. Janam Samjha Karo B. Maine Gandhi Ko Nahi Maara A. Chennai Express B. Bhoothnath Returns C. Ra.One A. Chennai Express A. Chup Chup Ke B. De Dana Dan C. Mithya C. Mithya A. Yeh Vaada Raha B. Karz C. Zamane Ko Dikhana Hai A. Yeh Vaada Raha A. Honeymoon Travels Pvt Ltd. B. Parineeta C. Mirch C. Mirch A. Kabir Singh B. Shershaah C. Laxmii B. Shershaah

Feature Production: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com