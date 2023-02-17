It's Kriti-Kartik's Big Night And They Can't Stop Grinning

Did Kartik Aaryan get his Shehzada act right?

The verdict is out, but a day before that, film folk flocked to a special screening to see just what it was all about.

Kriti Sanon and Kartik Aaryan.

Will Kartik score a blockbuster again, like his previous theatre release, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

Kriti's sister Nupur Sanon has always been her loudest cheerleader.

Their parents -- Geeta and Rahul Sanon -- join in.

Kartik's parents -- Mala and Manish Tiwari -- cheer for their son too.

Manisha Koirala plays Kartik's mother in the film.

Ronit Roy arrives with wife Neelam, son Agastya and mum Dolly. Ronit plays Kartik's father in the film.

Younger brother Rohit Roy arrives with wife Manasi Joshi Roy.

Ankur Rathee plays a key role in Shehzada; he walks the red carpet with wife Anuja Joshi.

Ankur's actress sister Sonia Rathee.

Ali Asgar also stars in the film, and he brings his kids, Ada and Nuyaan, along.

Sharvari.

Patralekhaa is back from her jungle safari.

Huma Qureshi.

Director Rohit Dhawan's niece Anjini Dhawan.

Anjini with her grandfather Anil Dhawan and father Sidharth Dhawan.

