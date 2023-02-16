News
Sobhita Steals The Show!

Sobhita Steals The Show!

By REDIFF MOVIES
February 16, 2023 16:26 IST
A screening of the Web series, The Night Manager, was held in Mumbai, and several film folk turned up to watch it.

Directed by Sandeep Modi and Priyanka Ghosh, the thriller stars Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur and Sobhita Dhulipala.

Sobhita Dhulipala looks gorgeous -- as always.

 

Aditya Roy Kapur./strong>.

 

Is Ananya Panday dating Aditya? The rumours seem to suggest that.

 

Siddharth Roy Kapur, Aditya's eldest brother, arrives with the missus, Vidya Balan.

 

Shayonti and Kunaal Roy Kapur, Aditya's elder brother.

 

Akashdeep, who stars in the show, arrives with wife Sheeba.

 

Ravi Behl returns to acting in The Night Manager.

 

Producer Deepak Dhar with Directors Sandeep Modi and Priyanka Ghosh have given us an Anil Kapoor we have never seen before.

 

Mrunal Thakur.

 

Sanjana Sanghi.

 

Sayani Gupta.

 

Rukhsar Rehman.

 

Isha Talwar with a friend.

 

Divyendu Sharma.

 

Sikandar Kher.

 

Satish Kaushik is one of Anil Kapoor's oldest friends.

Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar

