It's Action! Action! Action! On OTT This Week

Pump up the adrenalin in an action-packed OTT this week. Sukanya Verma lists your options.

Key Points From Dacoit: A Love Story and Citadel Season 2 to Project Y and M.I.A., this week's streaming slate is packed with crime thrillers, revenge sagas, espionage, and edge-of-the-seat action.

Malayalam, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu and Korean titles are bringing a mix of family drama, romance, comedy, and action with releases like Vaazha II, Love Mocktail 3, Bharathanatyam 2 Mohiniyattam.

Titles like Remarkably Bright Creatures, Song Sung Blue, and The Last Tenant bring heartfelt storytelling, nostalgia, romance, and emotional depth to the week's watchlist.

Action, Crime And High-Stakes Drama

Dacoit: A Love Story

Where to watch? Prime Video

Language: Telugu, Hindi

Caste, crime, betrayal, action, adventure, romance, twists, turns, Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur's volatile drama is rich with masala.

Citadel Season 2

Where to watch? Prime Video

Language: English

Priyanka Chopra returns as super spy Nadia fighting crime on a global scale against all odds and obstacles in the second season co-starring Richard Madden and Stanley Tucci.

Project Y

Where to watch? Prime Video

Language: Korean

It's do or die for a pair of young women determined to rob a stash of gold and escape a life of misery after their dream of setting up a florist business is cruelly cut short.

M.I.A

Where to watch? Jio Hotstar

Language: English

Set against the backdrop of Miami's dangerous underbelly, the nine-part series is a revenge saga of a young woman unleashing hell upon every single person responsible for her family's killing.

Legends

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: English

A senior customs officer recruits a team of underdogs to report the workings of a drug gang in 1990s Britain.

A Taste of Regional Cinema

Vaazha II: Biopic of a Billion Bros

Where to watch? Jio Hotstar

Language: Malayalam

Teenagerhood can be tough, especially when you're deemed no good at home and school, as four BFFS find out in the much successful follow-up to Vaazha: Biopic of a Billion Boys.

Love Mocktail 3

Where to watch? Z5

Language: Kannada

The third and final film in the Love Mocktail series documents a single father's woes after he is dragged into a battle of custody by a lady claiming to be his adopted daughter's biological grandmother.

Love Insurance Kompany

Where to watch? Prime Video

Language: Tamil

It's 2040 and dating apps guarantee relationship satisfaction until an old-school romantic rises to challenge the code and crusade for a natural course of lovey-dovey feelings.

Bharathanatyam 2 Mohiniyattam

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Malayalam

A man's discovery about his late father's second family, a possible temple scam attributed to him and the chaos between the two is the source of the sequel's comedy of errors.

A Touch of Emotion

Remarkably Bright Creatures

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: English

Based on Shelby Van Pelt's bestseller of the same name, Remarkably Bright Creatures chronicles the story of an elderly widow working at an aquarium and how her ties to an octopus and a lonely young man lead to poignant breakthroughs.

Song Sung Blue

Where to watch? Jio Hotstar

Language: English

Kate Hudson's Oscar-nominated act alongside Hugh Jackman, portraying a musical couple whose passion for music and each other led to the Neil Diamond tribute show, aims for the heart in Song Sung Blue's emotional storytelling.

The Last Tenant

Where to watch? YouTube

Language: Hindi

Twenty five years after it was made, the Irrfan-led short film featuring a pre-stardom Vidya Balan stars the late star as a lovelorn violinist renting a home haunted by a kindred spirit.

Music, Romance, Twists

Lukkhe

Where to watch? Prime Video

Language: Hindi

Rivalry between rappers, a cop's efforts to bust a drug ring, a romance caught in their fracas against Punjab's vibrant music scene, that's Lukkhe's eight-part series for you.

My Royal Nemesis

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Korean

Meanies of two different timelines come in contact when a Joseon era vamp wakes up in the body of a wannabe actress and locks horns (and hearts) with a cold-blooded chaebol heir.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff