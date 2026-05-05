Padmini Kolhapure: 'A World That Feels So Empty Without Asha Atya'

'She brought to life every song she sang, whether it was a soft, romantic track, a swinging, cabaret number or a heart-wrenching song.'

'There were so many emotions in her voice, so many variations.'

Key Points 'Despite all the ups and downs, the personal losses, she remained happy and one could learn how to live just by looking at Asha atya.'

'I met Tabu recently and she recounted how she had told Asha atya that she wanted to learn how to play the guitar so she could sing Chura Liya Hai Tumne Jo Dil Ko. Asha atya gifted her a guitar on her birthday.'

'I want to reach out, hold her close and bring her back to our world.'

IMAGE: Padmini Kolhapure with her aunt Asha Bhosle. Photograph: Kind courtesy Padmini Kolhapure/Instagram

We still hear her voice all around us, but will never see those eyes light up again, feel the warmth of her smile, remember moments that made Asha Bhosle unforgettable.

Her niece Padmini Kolhapure, who, as a child, sang with her in the chorus, and as an actress, lip-synced to her songs on screen, still remembers how she had shared the screen with her Asha atya in a 2013 film titled Mai.

In a heart-to-heart chat with Rediff Senior Contributor Roshmila Bhattacharya, Padmini recalls, "I was delighted and touched when I learnt that Asha atya had said she would only accept the film if I played her daughter. It was her debut film and she was almost 80 when it released, but thanks to her versatility as a singer and the emotions she put into every song, she instinctively knew what acting was all about."

'She was more than just a singer, she was my aunt, Asha atya'=

IMAGE: Padmini Kolhapure with Asha Bhosle and her sisters Shivangi Kapoor and Tejaswini Kolhapure. Photograph: Kind courtesy Padmini Kolhapure/Instagram

It's been over a fortnight since she left us.

Her songs live on, and they will, till we are alive. But she was more than just a singer. She was a sister, a mother, a homemaker, an aunt...

My aunt, Asha atya.

She used to visit our home for Diwali and Ganpati. I have been visiting her home all my life. But when I went there for the pooja this time after her demise, I felt so hollow and helpless, every cell in my body shouting out for her.

There's so much I remember...

Her love for clothes.

Her love for cooking and feeding people.

Her love for life itself.

Despite all the ups and downs, the personal losses, she remained happy and one could learn how to live just by looking at Asha atya.

'She knew how to make you feel special'

IMAGE: Asha Bhosle gifts Tabu a guitar. Photograph: Kind courtesy Tabu/Instagram

A few years ago, I was in Dadar (central Mumbai) for a radio interview. By the time I finished, it was around 3 pm and instead of heading home, I called her. She lived quite close and I told her I was planning to drop by.

'Come, come, we were just sitting down to have lunch, join us,' she invited with her familiar fond affection.

It was a vegetarian meal that day, but she rushed to the kitchen, and in 10 minutes, had fried fish and prawns for me.

When I was in Dubai, she was galavanting with me everywhere. Even when I asked her to rest while I finished some personal shopping, Asha atya insisted on accompanying me to the malls.

Later, we went to dinner at Asha's, her restaurant, and once we were seated, she ran off to the kitchen. After a while, a platter of jumbo prawns, garnished with her special touch, was brought out, just for me.

She knew how to make you feel special.

I met Tabu at the airport recently and while we were mourning her loss, she recounted how she had told Asha atya that she wanted to learn how to play the guitar so she could sing her evergreen Yaadon Ki Baraat chartbuster, Chura Liya Hai Tumne Jo Dil Ko.

Asha atya gifted her a guitar on her birthday.

On her own birthday, Asha atya gifted saris to Poonam (Dhillon), me and a few others. There was so much depth to her, so much energy, so much warmth.

'Among my favourites are Puchcho Na Yaar Kya Hua'

IMAGE: Rishi Kapoor and Padmini Kolhapure in the song Puchcho Na Yaar Kya Hua from Zamaane Ko Dikhana Hai.

As a singer, she brought to life every song she sang, whether it was a soft, romantic track, a swinging, cabaret number or a heart-wrenching song. There were so many emotions in her voice, so many variations.

I'm fortunate she sang so many beautiful songs for me.

Among my favourites -- and it is difficult to pick and choose from so many gems -- are Puchcho Na Yaar Kya Hua from Zamaane Ko Dikhana Hai and Anari Ka Khelna Khel Ka Satyanaash from Woh Saat Din.

Also, Udi Baba, Udi Baba from Vidhaata.

'She was a natural actress'

IMAGE: Padmini Kolhapure and Asha Bhosle in Mai.

She liked me as an actress, and not just in films.

I had invited her for my play, Asmaan Se Gire... Khajoor Pe Atke and Asha atya absolutely loved the madcap comedy featuring my brother-in-law Shakti Kapoor, writer-director Navin Bawa, who plays an encounter specialist, and me.

Interestingly, we did a Hindi film together titled Mai. It marked her debut as an actress and had Asha atya playing a widowed mother of four who is diagnosed with Alzheimer's Disease.

Not too many people saw it or even know of it, but it's a beautiful film and I wish they would catch it online.I was delighted and touched when I learnt that Asha atya had said she would only accept the film if I played her daughter.

It was her debut film and she was almost 80 when the film released on (February 1, 2013), but thanks to her versatility as a singer, and the emotions she put into every song, she instinctively knew what acting was all about.

'I want to reach out, hold her close, bring her back to our world'

IMAGE: Uddhav Thackeray, Asha Bhosle, Zanai Bhosle, Rashmi Thackeray, Padmini Kolhapure, Shivangi Kapoor, Shakti Kapoor, Jeetendra, Boney Kapoor, Tejaswini Kolhapure, Shraddha Kapoor, Priyaank Sharma and Siddhant Kapoor. Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyaank Sharma/Instagram

When my son (Priyaank Sharma) did some compilations with new talent for his music label, she was very happy.

The launch of Dhamaka Records was announced on Asha atya's show, Asha Ki Asha, and was for the winner.

Her father, Master Dinanath Mangeshkar, and my grandfather, Pandit Krishnarao Kolhapure, along with Chintamanrao Kolhatkar, had founded the Balwant Sangeet Mandali in 1918. My grandfather was an exponent of Natya Sangeet, my father, Pandit Pandarinath Kolhapure, a talented vocalist and a rudra veena exponent.

Music is in our genes and Asha atya told Priyaank that she was proud someone from the family was taking the legacy forward. Her words were like a blessing for him.

When Shaza and Priyaank were blessed with a daughter, Asha atya held my granddaughter in her arms and blessed her too.

Today, I don't want to just talk about her, remember her, I want to reach out, hold her close and bring her back to our world.

A world that feels so empty without Asha atya.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff