Vaazha 2 Review: An Improved, Crowd-Pleasing Sequel That Hits All the Right Notes

Vaazha 2 grows beyond the shadow of its predecessor by refining its tone, strengthening its themes and delivering more assured emotional beats and performances, points out Sreeju Sudhakaran.

Key Points Vaazha II: Biopic of a Billion Bros is the sequel to 2024 Malayalam hit Vaazha: Biopic of a Billion Boys.

Vaazha 2 maintains the familiar blend of humour and drama, yet it hits every emotional beat with far more confidence and flair.

The sequel avoids the trap of repetition. The central idea -- that no one is inherently a 'loser', but circumstances shape that label -- remains intact.

The first Vaazha film, released in 2024 (and currently streaming on Disney+ Hotstar), concluded with a tease for a sequel featuring a different set of 'losers' or 'vaazhas'. At the time, I felt it was a fun cliffhanger that didn't necessarily require fruition. When the producers announced plans to move forward with a second instalment, I must admit I wasn't entirely sold on the idea.

One of the quiet joys of being a movie buff, however, is when a film overturns those expectations. Vaazha II: Biopic of a Billion Bros does exactly that. It not only justifies its existence but surpasses the original by clearly understanding what worked earlier and what required refinement.

What's Vaazha 2 About?

Vaazha 2 focuses on the new gang of 'bros' whom we already met in the first film. Hashir and Alan, cousins, childhood friends and neighbours, share a close bond that extends into school life. Their dynamic gets disrupted when they clash with Sajin, his younger brother Ajin, and their friend Vinayak, triggered by Ajin's inappropriate interest in Alan's sister.

Ajin later dissociates himself from Sajin and Vinayak, who become thick friends with Hashir and Alan. The plot follows the evolution of this friendship and their academic struggles.

Avoids The Trap of Repetition

While Anand Menen directed the first film, this sequel is helmed by debutant Savin Sa, with both films scripted and co-produced by Vipin Das. In terms of execution, Vaazha 2 maintains the familiar blend of humour and drama, yet it hits every emotional beat with far more confidence and flair.

Crucially, the sequel avoids the trap of repetition. The central idea -- that no one is inherently a 'loser', but circumstances shape that label -- remains intact. However, the nature of those circumstances is where Vaazha 2 distinguishes itself, offering a more layered and convincing exploration.

This time, the parental figures are granted a mild reprieve. Characters played by Sudheesh (Alan's father) and Bijukuttan (Vinayak's father) show a more empathetic side towards their children. Instead, this time it is the attitude of the school management, societal pressure and even sibling dynamics that get a more critical look.

An Enjoyable Light-Hearted First Half

The first half, set during high school, is largely comedic. Standout moments include a sequence during a screening of Lucifer, where the boys cement their bond while earning new rivals, and a hilariously insane 'sunnat' entrapment scene that truly has to be seen to be believed.

The film gains significant emotional momentum leading into the interval when a school issue snowballs into a massive confrontation. The action choreography in the schoolground fight deserves praise for feeling grounded, realistic, and tense.

Post-interval, Vaazha 2 regains some of its comedic footing while addressing the fallout of the school brawl. This section features a standout cameo by Premam Director Alphonse Puthren, playing a police officer in a role similar to Basil Joseph's in the first film.

His sequence is bound to elicit cheers as it cleverly dissects the factors that lead youngsters toward vice. I also liked how the school toilet becomes a character of its own in this portion, providing all the punch-moments and 'lines' where needed.

Here, I must also commend the filmmakers for not glamourising substance abuse. While a scene introducing the protagonists to drugs initially felt uncomfortably stylish, the subsequent sequence immediately highlights the grim repercussions of narcotics. It is a responsible bit of filmmaking.

An Effectively Sentimental Second Half

In its later stages, Vaazha 2 shifts gears to tackle the topical theme of Indian students moving abroad for higher studies. We often see social media jokes mocking students who demand rescue when war breaks out in foreign lands, but Vaazha 2 encourages a more empathetic perspective in its avoidance to paint a rosy picture.

I wouldn't go so far as to say the reasons some characters choose to move abroad for higher studies are entirely valid. In fact, the film openly acknowledges that their decision is simply a makeshift coping mechanism for their domestic troubles. However, given the real-world struggles faced by those who study overseas, the film does a remarkable job of portraying that reality with nuance.

It is not that the second half loses out on the comedy, but the drama feels more impactful here. There are enough moments that truly tug at the heartstrings, particularly the subplot involving Vinayakan and his father, or the hospital sequence involving Hashir. The sentimental resolution, underscored by the song Makane, is incredibly effective

That said, one particular subplot felt like it needed a bit more polish. (Minor spoilers ahead): Alan's resentment toward his sister is never clearly explained after the school incident. His annoyance with his sibling comes across as hypocritical, and it's a shame the film never truly calls him out on this double standard.

The performances from the lead cast -- Hashir, Alan Bin Siraj, Ajin Joy and Vinayak -- are impressive when it comes to make you laugh or leave you teary-eyed.

It is also refreshing to see Bijukuttan in such a soft role; the comedian is likely to move many to tears this time around. The wider cast, including Sudheesh, Aju Varghese, Vijay Babu, Raveendran, Angel Maria and Veda Shankar, are all reliable in their respective roles.

Fans of the first film should also keep an eye out for several surprise cameos, with one sequence in particular that is sure to earn plenty of applause.

Technically, the film is sound. Though there are perhaps one too many songs, they gel well with the narrative. Kannan Mohan's clever editing and Akhil Lailasuran's vibrant camerawork empower the screenplay, ensuring the narration flows effortlessly from start to finish.

In conclusion, Vaazha 2 grows beyond the shadow of its predecessor by refining its tone, strengthening its themes, and delivering more assured emotional beats and performances. Do not miss this, especially if you are one among those 'billion' bros!

Vaazha 2 Review Rediff Rating: