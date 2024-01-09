Photograph: Kind courtesy Vedang Raina/Instagram

Vedang Raina, who played Reggie in The Archies, is looking at the new year with much hope.

"My plans for this year are to keep improving and growing in my craft, learning and exploring new things to keep me excited," Vedang tells Subhash K Jha. "I want to be part of projects that I'm passionate about and where I can feel challenged."

Does Vedang, who was quite a hot topic when Khushi Kapoor was on Koffee With Karan, feel confident about his future?

"Not really," he answers.

"I'm confident that I'll grow as an artist, but can't say anything about one's future in this industry. I'm just hoping and praying I get lucky enough to get opportunities where I can prove myself, and then see where life takes me," he says.

"I'm already grateful for whatever's happened in my life and I'll continue to be grateful for whatever life holds for me in the future."

Vedang reveals that he had no plans of becoming an actor.

"I come from an environment at home where studies were priority. I was a good student in school and scored a 97 percent in 12th boards in science. I ended up doing a business course in Mumbai, but didn't like the subjects as much as I enjoyed science," he recalls, adding, "As a consequence, I started exploring other things like performing arts.

"It started with music, where I performed at many events and feats. I sent some covers of songs that I had recorded to agencies along with some modelling portfolio pictures of me. One agency took me in and they suggested that I try my hand at auditioning."

"I started absolutely clueless, but found a passion for the craft along the way and then I was hooked."

Vedang will be seen next in Karan Johar's production Jigra with Alia Bhatt.