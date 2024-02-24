Alia, Vedang Wrap Up Jigra In Singapore

Manushi promotes film... Huma's perfect holiday... Priyanka goes trekking with daughter...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt/Instagram

Alia Bhatt and Vedang Raina wrap up the shoot of Vasan Bala's film Jigra in Singapore.

Alia writes, 'jigra oh... abki teri baari ho @vedangraina & that's a film wrap on #JIGRA @vasanbala @swapsagram. See you soon... 27th September 2024 at a cinema near you'

Vedaang also shares the pictures and writes, 'And that's a wrap on Jigra @aliaabhatt. A film and a character that has given me as much as taken away from me. A journey that's meant everything. See you at the movies on 27th September.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Manushi Chhillar/Instagram

Manushi Chhillar gets all decked up to promote Operation Valentine in Hyderabad along with Varun Tej.

This bilingual film is set to release in Telugu and Hindi on March 1.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Raai Laxmi/Instagram

Raai Laxmi is in Doha.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Huma Qureshi/Instagram

'Red Lipstick, A warm coat, Black Coffee, A foggy afternoon, The Hills' a perfect holiday for Huma Qureshi in Darjeeling.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

Priyanka Chopra Jonas takes daughter Malti Marie for her first hike at the Topanga State Park.

'The magic of nature. Her first hike. She touched everything, jumped in puddles till she was muddy till her knees. To witness her in real time experiencing everything for the first time.. is just her magic dust that she sprinkles in my life every day.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shweta Tiwari/Instagram

Shweta Tiwari's advice from Goa, 'Just existing is not enough.. it's time to live your life.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aahana Kumra/Instagram

Aahana Kumar is all excited at the bar in Los Angeles.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sophie Choudry/Instagram

Sophie Choudry at the Vehicle Engineering Team Awards in Delhi.