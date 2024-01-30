'I was scared during every Weekend Ka Vaar as I used to do something wrong every week and then I knew Salman sir would scold me.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Abhishek Kumar/Instagram

From compelling challenges to endearing friendships, Udaariyaan actor Abhishek Kumar wrapped up his journey as the first runner-up on Bigg Boss 17.

He received immense popularity and called his stint on the show a learning experience.

"It was a great journey in many ways," he says.

"I overcame my biggest fear and learned to control my anger and not to trust anyone easily. I learned a lot of things on Bigg Boss."

In the news for many things, Abhishek's past relationship with Isha Malviya remained a topic of discussion during his stint inside the house.

He courted controversy when he slapped his housemate, Samarth Jurel. At that time, Bigg Boss stated that a choice will be made at an appropriate moment.

Abhishek said, "I learned not to love someone that you destroy yourself. It is important to love yourself."

Photograph: Kind courtesy Abhishek Kumar/Instagram

Despite not winning the contest, Abhishek said he was satisfied with the love he received.

"I came to win the show but more than winning a trophy, it is important to win the hearts of the people," he says.

Recalling how scared he used to be during Weekend Ka Vaar, Abhishek said, "I was scared during every Weekend Ka Vaar as I used to do something wrong every week and then I knew Salman sir would scold me."

During his journey on the show, Abhishek said he developed a bond with the contestants. His friendship with contestant Munawar Faruqui, who finally won the show, especially grabbed attention.

"I have real feelings for Munawar. His crying or when he would get upset, it used to affect me. I am very attached to him and he will always be my friend," Abhishek says.