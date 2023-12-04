'I never fought with anyone.'

When Salman Khan was unavailable to host Bigg Boss 17's Weekend Ka Vaar, Karan Johar took over hosting duties.

He eliminated YouTuber Sunny Arya aka Tehelka Bhai citing physical violence against Abhishek Kumar.

Sunny's BFF on the show Arun Mashetty was heartbroken. Even Abhishek regretted the fight.

They pleaded with Karan Johar not to evict Sunny, but the decision was made.

"Mera naam Tehelka Bhai aur Bharat ki janta bahut pyaar karti hai mujhse," Sunny Arya tells Patcy N/Rediff.com.

"I am grateful to Bigg Boss and Salman Khan sir for giving me such a big platform," he adds. "I am upset that because of a slight push, I was thrown out. Mere ko bahut aage tak jana tha, bahut tagda tehelka machana tha."

"I was the only member in the house who did different acts, did mimicry and comedy and made everybody laugh. I came out early, so I am sad. If I get a chance again, I will not repeat the mistake."

"I did not hit Abhishek," Sunny clarifies. "I just pulled his collar and pushed him. The reason is Arun, whom I love a lot. Abhishek kept targeting him since the last few days and I was getting angry. After a while, it got unbearable."

But Sunny has learnt his lesson and promises that he will not get physical again.

"When a person loves another, they promise to protect and take care of each other. I did the same. I should have controlled my anger but something triggered it. I feel guilty now."

Sunny is petrified of Salman's anger and says, "I was scared that Salman sir would come and give me a difficult time. This fight happened on the spur of moment. He provoked me and it just happened."

Sunny desperately wants a second chance: "I would like to do things differently. When I was inside, I had no idea what others were talking about me. Now, I can see the show and know who my true friends are, and who were talking against me behind my back."

"Salman sir said on national television and every Indian heard that...He said, (on the show) every relation is fake, but only Arun and Tehelka's brotherly relation that happened in a short period of time is true," says Sunny.

Before the fight, Sunny's stay in the show was pleasant: "Everyone was like one big family, only one person was my enemy. I wish Abhishek and I got along."

"I never fought with anyone. I was not rude to anyone. I did not argue with anyone. I did not misbehave with any girl," he says. "The only person I did not get along was Abhishek."

"I am a very sweet person. I get along well with everyone. I make people laugh. I love to be happy and enjoy life. Apart from Abhishek, I love everyone."

Sunny explains his reasons for not like Abhishek: "Abhishek would agitate all the girls on the show, his nature is such. He would target everyone. If you look at him, you will get irritated automatically. That kept building my anger."

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sunny Arya/Instagram

"I missed my daughter and father a lot when I was on the show," says the influencer.

He remains grateful to Bigg Boss and adds, "Salman sir gave me lots of love. I will never forget that in life. He motivated me on the show. He praised me and told me to do mimicry on the show. That was the biggest gift for me."

Sunny says, "Munawar is playing the game very well so far. I feel Munawar, Vickybhaiya and Ankita Lokhande will be in the top three. There are chances that Abhishek may go in the top three too. Arun may make it to the fourth spot, he has started playing a good game now."

"Munawar is in everyone's good books. I have not seen anyone upset with him. He has not been nominated even once. He is winning everybody's heart," Sunny explains.

"Vickybhaiya is showing his cards now. He has opened up on the show and is getting noticed. The other contestants are not liking it and are backstabbing him. His relationships with the others has changed drastically, so he is not that much in favour with the others."

What did Sunny like the most about Bigg Boss this season?

"It was the best season. Bigg Boss has not spoken so much or made fun. He was jovial and there was a lot of enjoyment. Bigg Boss was biased this time which is different. A new challenge to make food in 48 minutes was a huge task. I felt that was wrong but it was enjoyable."