Photograph: Kind courtesy Vijay Deverakonda /Instagram

No, Vijay Deverakonda is not dating, let alone marrying his Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade co-star Rashmika Mandanna.

Reports in a section of the media suggest that the Arjun Reddy star is not only dating Rashmika, but also intends to marry her 'later this year'.

"This is absolute nonsense," Vijay tells Subhash K Jha.

"Vijay has no time for relationships," a source close to Vijay elaborates. "He is too busy building on his equity."