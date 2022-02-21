News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » Ready for Myra in Bachchan Pandey?

Ready for Myra in Bachchan Pandey?

By Rediff Movies
February 21, 2022 16:54 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Taapsee plays a cop...Diljit visits a temple...Mandira wraps up a shoot...

Please click on the images for a look at the stars.

 

IMAGE: Kriti Sanon introduces us to Myra in Bachchan Pandey, co-starring Akshay Kumar.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Kirti Sanon/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Rajkummar Rao wishes Patralekhaa on her first birthday after their wedding with a loved-up pic.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Rajkummar Rao/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Mandira Bedi wraps up Love Laugh Live Show Season 4 with Sonakshi Sinha.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Mandira Bedi/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Zoya Akhtar with Reema Kagti and Avan Contractor. Is this at her kid bro's wedding?
Photograph: Kind courtesy Zoya Akhtar/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Taapsee Pannu wraps up Woh Ladki Hai Kahaan and shares a picture with Director Arshad Sayed: 'I can't begin to tell how important was this film for me and my filmography...
'I had a BLAST being the badass ACP Komal Sharma, my first ever cop avtaar!'
Photograph: Kind courtesy Taapsee Pannu/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Taapsee hails Pratik Gandhi: 'Thank you for being a costar who I could really jam with in front of the camera as much as behind the camera.
'You truly helped me perform better by just being so good at your craft.'
Photograph: Kind courtesy Taapsee Pannu/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Tina Datta with friends.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Tina Datta/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Prithviraj Sukumaran shares a pic with Roxie and tells us, 'I'm not usually a cat person, but in all fairness the cat doesn't look like she's in love with me either.'
Photograph: Kind courtesy Prithviraj Sukumaran/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Diljit Dosanjh at the Veerabhadra temple in Lepakshi, Andhra Pradesh.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Diljit Dosanjh/Instagram

 

 

 
X

 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Movies
COMMENT
Print this article
'They thought I was stark raving mad'
'They thought I was stark raving mad'
Step Inside Abhay Deol's Glass House
Step Inside Abhay Deol's Glass House
Janhvi's HOT Photoshoot
Janhvi's HOT Photoshoot
Juvenile among 3 charged in Srinagar acid attack case
Juvenile among 3 charged in Srinagar acid attack case
ICC women's rankings: Deepti, Richa, Meghana move up
ICC women's rankings: Deepti, Richa, Meghana move up
Ukraine Crisis: India On A Safe Wicket
Ukraine Crisis: India On A Safe Wicket
Draft policy unlocks govt data for all
Draft policy unlocks govt data for all

More like this

Gehraiyaan Effect? Deepika Is Stunning!

Gehraiyaan Effect? Deepika Is Stunning!

Hina Khan's AMAZING Egypt Holiday

Hina Khan's AMAZING Egypt Holiday

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances