Ready for Myra in Bachchan Pandey?

Taapsee plays a cop...Diljit visits a temple...Mandira wraps up a shoot...
IMAGE: Kriti Sanon introduces us to Myra in Bachchan Pandey, co-starring Akshay Kumar.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Kirti Sanon/Instagram
IMAGE: Rajkummar Rao wishes Patralekhaa on her first birthday after their wedding with a loved-up pic.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Rajkummar Rao/Instagram
IMAGE: Mandira Bedi wraps up Love Laugh Live Show Season 4 with Sonakshi Sinha.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Mandira Bedi/Instagram
IMAGE: Zoya Akhtar with Reema Kagti and Avan Contractor. Is this at her kid bro's wedding?
Photograph: Kind courtesy Zoya Akhtar/Instagram
IMAGE: Taapsee Pannu wraps up Woh Ladki Hai Kahaan and shares a picture with Director Arshad Sayed: 'I can't begin to tell how important was this film for me and my filmography...
'I had a BLAST being the badass ACP Komal Sharma, my first ever cop avtaar!'
Photograph: Kind courtesy Taapsee Pannu/Instagram
IMAGE: Taapsee hails Pratik Gandhi: 'Thank you for being a costar who I could really jam with in front of the camera as much as behind the camera.
'You truly helped me perform better by just being so good at your craft.'
Photograph: Kind courtesy Taapsee Pannu/Instagram
IMAGE: Tina Datta with friends.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Tina Datta/Instagram
IMAGE: Prithviraj Sukumaran shares a pic with Roxie and tells us, 'I'm not usually a cat person, but in all fairness the cat doesn't look like she's in love with me either.'
Photograph: Kind courtesy Prithviraj Sukumaran/Instagram
IMAGE: Diljit Dosanjh at the Veerabhadra temple in Lepakshi, Andhra Pradesh.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Diljit Dosanjh/Instagram