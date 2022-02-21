Happy Birthday, Jeh Baba!

Little Jehangir Ali Khan -- or simply Jeh to his parents Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan -- turns one on February 21, and his proud mama can't contain her excitement!

Kareena posted cute pix of her younger son on Instagram, with the cutest captions.

And she's not the only one!

Please click on the images for a look at little Jeh.

IMAGE: Kareena Kapoor shares a picture of her boys, Taimur and Jehangir and writes, 'Bhaiii, wait for me I am One today let's explore the world together... ofcourse with Amma following us everywhere... Happy birthday My Jeh baba... My life #Mera Beta#My Tiger#To Eternity and beyond.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kareena Kapoor/Instagram

IMAGE: Bebo adds another picture with Jeh's daddy Saif Ali Khan and writes, 'Ok ,Abba will follow too I love you #My Boys#Forever#My Tiger.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kareena Kapoor/Instagram

IMAGE: Jeh's 'maasi' Karisma Kapoor writes, 'Happy 1st birthday to J baba. Love you mostest our bundle of joy #babyJ #happybirthday #familyfirst'.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Karisma Kapoor/Instagram

Aunt Soha Ali Khan posts a video of the cutie.