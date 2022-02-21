News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » Happy Birthday, Jeh Baba!

Happy Birthday, Jeh Baba!

By Rediff Movies
Last updated on: February 21, 2022 13:21 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Little Jehangir Ali Khan -- or simply Jeh to his parents Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan -- turns one on February 21, and his proud mama can't contain her excitement!

Kareena posted cute pix of her younger son on Instagram, with the cutest captions.

And she's not the only one!

Please click on the images for a look at little Jeh.

 

IMAGE: Kareena Kapoor shares a picture of her boys, Taimur and Jehangir and writes, 'Bhaiii, wait for me I am One today let's explore the world together... ofcourse with Amma following us everywhere... Happy birthday My Jeh baba... My life #Mera Beta#My Tiger#To Eternity and beyond.'
Photograph: Kind courtesy Kareena Kapoor/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Bebo adds another picture with Jeh's daddy Saif Ali Khan and writes, 'Ok ,Abba will follow too I love you #My Boys#Forever#My Tiger.'
Photograph: Kind courtesy Kareena Kapoor/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Jeh's 'maasi' Karisma Kapoor writes, 'Happy 1st birthday to J baba. Love you mostest our bundle of joy #babyJ #happybirthday #familyfirst'.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Karisma Kapoor/Instagram

 

Aunt Soha Ali Khan posts a video of the cutie.

 

 

 
X

 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Movies
COMMENT
Print this article
Sara says Hello to Kid Bro Jeh
Sara says Hello to Kid Bro Jeh
Taimur-Jeh Celebrate Diwali
Taimur-Jeh Celebrate Diwali
Taimur-Jeh Have Christmas Brunch
Taimur-Jeh Have Christmas Brunch
Juvenile among 3 charged in Srinagar acid attack case
Juvenile among 3 charged in Srinagar acid attack case
ICC women's rankings: Deepti, Richa, Meghana move up
ICC women's rankings: Deepti, Richa, Meghana move up
Ukraine Crisis: India On A Safe Wicket
Ukraine Crisis: India On A Safe Wicket
Draft policy unlocks govt data for all
Draft policy unlocks govt data for all

More like this

Jeh Gets a Kiss from Mommy Kareena

Jeh Gets a Kiss from Mommy Kareena

Adorable! Kareena, Saif, Taimur and Jeh...

Adorable! Kareena, Saif, Taimur and Jeh...

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances