Guess Who Ranveer Dedicated His Award To?

The Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival awards were held in Mumbai on Sunday, February 20, 2022, and film folk were honoured for their recent work.

Pushpa: The Rise won the Film of the Year award.

Sardar Udham won the Critics Best Film.

Abhimanyu Dassani won the People's Choice Best Actor for Meenakshi Sundareshwar while Radhika Madan won the People’s Choice Best Actress for Shiddat.

Manoj Bajpayee won the Best Actor in a Web Series for The Family Man 2.

Raveena Tandon won the Best Actress in a Web Series of Aranyak.

Candy won the Best Web Series award.

Asha Parekh received the Outstanding Contribution to the Film Industry.

IMAGE: Ranveer Singh dedicated his Best Actor Award for '83 to the 'legacy of Kapil's Devils', referring to the Indian cricket team, led by Kapil Dev, who won the World Cup in 1983.

Kriti Sanon won the Best Actress Award for Mimi.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ranveer Singh/Instagram

IMAGE: Sidharth Malhotra won the Critics Best Actor Award for Shershaah

.'It was such an honour to play the role of Capt. #VikramBatra, one of the youngest brave hearts of the Indian Army. A big thank you to Vikram Batra's family for trusting us,' Sid posted.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sidharth Malhotra/Instagram

IMAGE: Kiara Advani displays her Critics Best Actress Award for Shershaah next to her rumoured beau Sid's award.

Their film also won the Best Film award.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kiara Advani/Instagram

IMAGE: Lara Dutta won the Best Actress in a Supporting Role for Bell Bottom, where she played then prime minister Indira Gandhi.

'Always grateful for the opportunities the film industry gives me! Thrilled to win the @dpiff_official award for #Bellbottom... And this wouldn't be possible without #vikramgaikwad and his amazing team of makeup and prosthetics artists.'

Satish Kaushik won the Best Actor in a Supporting Role for Kagaaz.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Lara Dutta/Instagram

IMAGE: Aayush Sharma won the award for Best Actor in Negative Role for Antim: The Final Truth.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aayush Sharma/Instagram

IMAGE: Shaheer Sheikh won the Best Actor in A Series award for his work in Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shaheer Sheikh/Instagram

IMAGE: Shraddha Arya won the Best Actress In A Series award for her work in Kundali Bhagya.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shraddha Arya/Instagram

IMAGE: Kanika Kapoor won the Best Playback Singer Female Award.

Vishal Mishra won in the Male category.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kanika Kapoor/Instagram

IMAGE: Ahan Shetty won the Best Debut award for his first film, Tadap.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ahan Shetty/Instagram