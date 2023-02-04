News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » Is This Disha's Weekend Smile?

Is This Disha's Weekend Smile?

By REDIFF MOVIES
February 04, 2023 14:54 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Raveena's no work day... Preity goes back to the gym... Disha wraps up...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Disha Patani/Instagram

Has the weekend got the better of Disha Patani's pearly whites?

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Raveena Tandon/Instagram

Raveena Tandon is enjoying a no work day: 'Good morning! A break after long. When it's a late wake up/no make up day! Aaj chutti ka din hai. Utho, photo kheecho, so jaao.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Preity Zinta/Instagram

'Back in the gym doing Pilates after ages. It does not matter how fit you are - you stop working out and it's back to square one. Here's to being more consistent this year & being healthy, fit & flexible,' says Preity Zinta.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sayani Gupta/Instagram

Sayani Gupta takes a selfie, and writes, 'No filter just the Sun. Just a testament to the skill and the proficiency of my team.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shakti Mohan/Instagram

Shakti Mohan goes pink.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Erica Fernandes/Instagram

Erica Fernandes's 'pic is like when you're staring at your crush.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Hina Khan/Instagram

Hina Khan wears her stripes.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Disha Parmar/Instagram

Disha Parmar wraps up season 2 of Bade Ache Lagte Hai.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF MOVIES
COMMENT
Print this article
Bollywood's Favourite Shaadi Destination
Bollywood's Favourite Shaadi Destination
'We've to change how we look at old age'
'We've to change how we look at old age'
UNSEEN Pix from Athiya-Rahul Wedding
UNSEEN Pix from Athiya-Rahul Wedding
AIADMK factions discuss candidate for Erode bypoll
AIADMK factions discuss candidate for Erode bypoll
Body of baby branded with hot iron by exorcist exhumed
Body of baby branded with hot iron by exorcist exhumed
Aus can win, India more vulnerable this time: Chappell
Aus can win, India more vulnerable this time: Chappell
Sharjeel Imam discharged in Jamia violence case
Sharjeel Imam discharged in Jamia violence case

More like this

Selfiee Moment For Akshay, Emraan

Selfiee Moment For Akshay, Emraan

Go WILD On OTT This Week

Go WILD On OTT This Week

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances