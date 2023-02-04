Is This Disha's Weekend Smile?

Raveena's no work day... Preity goes back to the gym... Disha wraps up...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Disha Patani/Instagram

Has the weekend got the better of Disha Patani's pearly whites?

Photograph: Kind courtesy Raveena Tandon/Instagram

Raveena Tandon is enjoying a no work day: 'Good morning! A break after long. When it's a late wake up/no make up day! Aaj chutti ka din hai. Utho, photo kheecho, so jaao.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Preity Zinta/Instagram

'Back in the gym doing Pilates after ages. It does not matter how fit you are - you stop working out and it's back to square one. Here's to being more consistent this year & being healthy, fit & flexible,' says Preity Zinta.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sayani Gupta/Instagram

Sayani Gupta takes a selfie, and writes, 'No filter just the Sun. Just a testament to the skill and the proficiency of my team.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shakti Mohan/Instagram

Shakti Mohan goes pink.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Erica Fernandes/Instagram

Erica Fernandes's 'pic is like when you're staring at your crush.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Hina Khan/Instagram

Hina Khan wears her stripes.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Disha Parmar/Instagram

Disha Parmar wraps up season 2 of Bade Ache Lagte Hai.