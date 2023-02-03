Selfiee Moment For Akshay, Emraan

Kanika in London... Manoj takes Joram to Rotterdam... Aahana's puppy love...
Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi groove to Main Khiladi Tu Anari from Selfiee, in Nagpur.
Akki writes, 'When the crowd is as lit as this, ek #Selfiee toh banti hi hai. Thank you for all the love Nagpur. दिल खुश हो गया'
Kanika Kapoor explores the streets of her native London.
Neha Sharma takes in the view of the sea in Dubai.
Manoj Bajpayee takes his new film Joram to The Netherlands: 'Attending the World Premiere of our film #JORAM at the prestigious, 52nd International Film Festival Rotterdam.'
The thriller is directed by Devashish Makhija, with whom the actor had collaborated in the critically acclaimed film, Bhonsle.
Chahatt Khanna shares a throwback pic from the Maldives and writes, 'Wanna go back to the beach land.'
What's Laxmi Raai doing with entrepreneur Aman Kukreja in Dubai?
'Let a SMILE be the primer you use before makeup. Always,' says Mamta Mohandas from an event in Thrissur.
Gauri Pradhan and Hitten Tejwani at Chilika Lake, Odisha.
Aahana Kumra with those oh-so-cute puppies in this throwback pic from Nashik.