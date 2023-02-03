Selfiee Moment For Akshay, Emraan

Kanika in London... Manoj takes Joram to Rotterdam... Aahana's puppy love...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Akshay Kumar/Instagram

Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi groove to Main Khiladi Tu Anari from Selfiee, in Nagpur.

Akki writes, 'When the crowd is as lit as this, ek #Selfiee toh banti hi hai. Thank you for all the love Nagpur. दिल खुश हो गया'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kanika Kapoor/Instagram

Kanika Kapoor explores the streets of her native London.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Neha Sharma/Instagram

Neha Sharma takes in the view of the sea in Dubai.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Manoj Bajpayee/Instagram

Manoj Bajpayee takes his new film Joram to The Netherlands: 'Attending the World Premiere of our film #JORAM at the prestigious, 52nd International Film Festival Rotterdam.'

The thriller is directed by Devashish Makhija, with whom the actor had collaborated in the critically acclaimed film, Bhonsle.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Chahatt Khanna/Instagram

Chahatt Khanna shares a throwback pic from the Maldives and writes, 'Wanna go back to the beach land.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Laxmi Raai/Instagram

What's Laxmi Raai doing with entrepreneur Aman Kukreja in Dubai?

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mamta Mohandas/Instagram

'Let a SMILE be the primer you use before makeup. Always,' says Mamta Mohandas from an event in Thrissur.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Hitten Tejwani/Instagram

Gauri Pradhan and Hitten Tejwani at Chilika Lake, Odisha.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aahana Kumra/Instagram

Aahana Kumra with those oh-so-cute puppies in this throwback pic from Nashik.