Go WILD On OTT This Week

From panthers to crocodiles, Sukanya Verma gives you a wild menu on OTT this week.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Where to watch? Disney+Hotstar

Language: English

The emotional sequel to the Oscar nominated Black Panther pays rich ode to its late star Chadwick Boseman while continuing to look at Wakanda's escalating challenges and need for a successor after the untimely demise of King T’Challa.

Class

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Hindi

In this official remake of Spanish Web series Elite, three scholarship students from modest backgrounds join a fancy Delhi school attended by wealthy brats ensuing in turbulent times ahead.

Jehanabad: Of Love and War

Where to watch? SonyLIV

Language: Hindi

Set against the backdrop of Bihar's caste and class divide, love and politics collide in Sudhir Mishra's 10-part series.

Dear Edward

Where to watch? Apple TV+

Language: English

Based on Ann Napolitano's novel of the same name, Dear Edward looks at the difficulties of being a 12 year old and lone survivor of a plane crash that killed his entire family.

True Spirit

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: English

Australian teen Jessica Watson's true story and adventures as the youngest person to sail solo all around the world comes to life in this Netflix biopic.

Roktokorobi

Where to watch? ZEE5

Language: Bengali (with subtitles)

When his patient commits suicide, a psychologist takes a break from work and visits his aunt only to find himself solving the mystery behind sudden deaths in his family.

Lockwood & Co

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: English

Jonathan Stroud's popular young adult series gets the OTT treatment under Attack the Block Director Joe Cornish wherein a troika of teenage ghostbusters take spooks of London to task.

The Watchful Eye

Where to watch? Disney+Hotstar

Language: English

All that glitters is not gold, a nanny working round-the-clock for a rich family in Manhattan soon finds out in this Hitchcock-inspired suspenseful series.

Cunk on Earth

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: English

Philomena Cun's entertaining mockumentary serves the history of civilisation with dollops of humour.

The Crossing

Where to watch? Mubi

Language: French (with subtitles)

In Florence Miailhe's potent, poignant animation painting oil on glass focuses on siblings separated from their parents surviving and journeying across through their war ravaged region in search of shelter and freedom.

Lyle Lyle Crocodile

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: English

Those familiar with the children's book will surely relish this musical comedy set in New York City about a boy and his best friend, a crocodile who loves baths, music and caviar and their refusal to let anyone, including a grouchy neighbour, come between them.

Vadh

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Hindi

Things go horribly wrong for a senior citizen couple after their son leaves them to their own devices resulting in an unforeseeable crime.