Rediff.com  » Movies » Is Shriya Looking Guilty?

By Rediff Movies
April 21, 2022 16:33 IST
Shahid Kapoor's Jersey isn't the only film that had a special screening in Mumbai.

The week's other releases -- Web series Guilty Minds and theatre release Operation Romeo -- saw screenings for the cast and their friends too.

Please click on the images for a look at the stars who watched Guilty Minds and Operation Romeo.

 

IMAGE: Shriya Pilgaonkar leads the cast of the legal drama, Guilty Minds.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

IMAGE: Her proud parents Supriya and Sachin Pilgaonkar cheer for her.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

IMAGE: Namrata Seth plays an important role in the series.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

IMAGE: Diksha Juneja, who stars in the series, was earlier seen in Rajma Chawal and The Zoya Factor.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

IMAGE: Varun Mitra plays the male lead; he brings a friend for the screening.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

IMAGE: Shakti Kapoor.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

IMAGE: Suchitra Krishnamoorthi with daughter Kaveri Kapur.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

IMAGE: Rajat Bharmecha.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

IMAGE: Directors of the series Shefali Bhushan and Jayant Digambar Somalkar with a friend.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

IMAGE: Meanwhile, in another part of town, Alvira and Atul Agnihotri watched the film Operation Romeo.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

IMAGE: Sharad Kelkar is frightening in Operation Romeo.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

IMAGE: Vedika Pinto, also known to be a dancer, hopes to get everyone's attention with her role in the film.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

IMAGE: Bhumika Chawla stars in the film too.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

IMAGE: Sidhant Gupta plays the lead role.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

IMAGE: Sikander Kher.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

IMAGE: Anusha Dandekar.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

IMAGE: Maniesh Paul.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

IMAGE: Sonu Nigam.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

IMAGE: Mukesh Rishi with son Raghav.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

 

 
Rediff Movies
