Is Shriya Looking Guilty?

Shahid Kapoor's Jersey isn't the only film that had a special screening in Mumbai.

The week's other releases -- Web series Guilty Minds and theatre release Operation Romeo -- saw screenings for the cast and their friends too.

Please click on the images for a look at the stars who watched Guilty Minds and Operation Romeo.

IMAGE: Shriya Pilgaonkar leads the cast of the legal drama, Guilty Minds.

IMAGE: Her proud parents Supriya and Sachin Pilgaonkar cheer for her.

IMAGE: Namrata Seth plays an important role in the series.

IMAGE: Diksha Juneja, who stars in the series, was earlier seen in Rajma Chawal and The Zoya Factor.

IMAGE: Varun Mitra plays the male lead; he brings a friend for the screening.

IMAGE: Shakti Kapoor.

IMAGE: Suchitra Krishnamoorthi with daughter Kaveri Kapur.

IMAGE: Rajat Bharmecha.

IMAGE: Directors of the series Shefali Bhushan and Jayant Digambar Somalkar with a friend.

IMAGE: Meanwhile, in another part of town, Alvira and Atul Agnihotri watched the film Operation Romeo.

IMAGE: Sharad Kelkar is frightening in Operation Romeo.

IMAGE: Vedika Pinto, also known to be a dancer, hopes to get everyone's attention with her role in the film.

IMAGE: Bhumika Chawla stars in the film too.

IMAGE: Sidhant Gupta plays the lead role.

IMAGE: Sikander Kher.

IMAGE: Anusha Dandekar.

IMAGE: Maniesh Paul.

IMAGE: Sonu Nigam.

IMAGE: Mukesh Rishi with son Raghav.

