Is Shriya Looking Guilty?

Shahid Kapoor's Jersey isn't the only film that had a special screening in Mumbai.
The week's other releases -- Web series Guilty Minds and theatre release Operation Romeo -- saw screenings for the cast and their friends too.
Please click on the images for a look at the stars who watched Guilty Minds and Operation Romeo.
IMAGE: Shriya Pilgaonkar leads the cast of the legal drama, Guilty Minds.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar
IMAGE: Her proud parents Supriya and Sachin Pilgaonkar cheer for her.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar
IMAGE: Namrata Seth plays an important role in the series.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar
IMAGE: Diksha Juneja, who stars in the series, was earlier seen in Rajma Chawal and The Zoya Factor.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar
IMAGE: Varun Mitra plays the male lead; he brings a friend for the screening.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar
IMAGE: Shakti Kapoor.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar
IMAGE: Suchitra Krishnamoorthi with daughter Kaveri Kapur.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar
IMAGE: Rajat Bharmecha.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar
IMAGE: Directors of the series Shefali Bhushan and Jayant Digambar Somalkar with a friend.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar
IMAGE: Meanwhile, in another part of town, Alvira and Atul Agnihotri watched the film Operation Romeo.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar
IMAGE: Sharad Kelkar is frightening in Operation Romeo.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar
IMAGE: Vedika Pinto, also known to be a dancer, hopes to get everyone's attention with her role in the film.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar
IMAGE: Bhumika Chawla stars in the film too.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar
IMAGE: Sidhant Gupta plays the lead role.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar
IMAGE: Sikander Kher.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar
IMAGE: Anusha Dandekar.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar
IMAGE: Maniesh Paul.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar
IMAGE: Sonu Nigam.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar
IMAGE: Mukesh Rishi with son Raghav.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar