Radhika Debuts Her Baby Bump

Radhika Apte chose the UK premiere of her new film Sister Midnight to announce her pregnancy.

The actor showed off her baby bump when she walked the red carpet at the BFI London Film Festival on October 16.

Radhika is married to British violinist and composer Benedict Taylor. The couple met in 2011 and wed the next year.

Radhika is seen here with UK-based artist-turned-film-maker Karan Kandhari, the director of Sister Midnight.

In Sister Midnight, a quirky, at times deliciously funny and dark comedy, Apte plays Uma, a newly-married bride who moves to Mumbai to live with her husband Gopal (Ashok Pathak) in a small room by the side of the road. The marriage is in trouble from the beginning.

