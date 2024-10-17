News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » Movies » Radhika Debuts Her Baby Bump

Radhika Debuts Her Baby Bump

By REDIFF MOVIES
October 17, 2024 10:42 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Photograph: Kind courtesy Radhika Apte/Instagram

Radhika Apte chose the UK premiere of her new film Sister Midnight to announce her pregnancy.

The actor showed off her baby bump when she walked the red carpet at the BFI London Film Festival on October 16.

Radhika is married to British violinist and composer Benedict Taylor. The couple met in 2011 and wed the next year.

 

IMAGE: Radhika with Karan Kandhari. Photograph: Kind courtesy Radhika Apte/Instagram

Radhika is seen here with UK-based artist-turned-film-maker Karan Kandhari, the director of Sister Midnight.

In Sister Midnight, a quirky, at times deliciously funny and dark comedy, Apte plays Uma, a newly-married bride who moves to Mumbai to live with her husband Gopal (Ashok Pathak) in a small room by the side of the road. The marriage is in trouble from the beginning.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF MOVIES
COMMENT
Print this article
'Bombay Has An Intoxicating Personality'
'Bombay Has An Intoxicating Personality'
'It's Not Sexualised Nudity'
'It's Not Sexualised Nudity'
A Film From Manipur That You Must See
A Film From Manipur That You Must See
'Rakesh Jhunjhunwala Inspires Investors'
'Rakesh Jhunjhunwala Inspires Investors'
PIX: NZ pacers rip through Indian top order
PIX: NZ pacers rip through Indian top order
The World's First Suicide Bomber
The World's First Suicide Bomber
Dushara's Oh-So-Desirable Style
Dushara's Oh-So-Desirable Style

More like this

Ravishing Radhika!

Ravishing Radhika!

'We Lost So Many Things In This War'

'We Lost So Many Things In This War'

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances