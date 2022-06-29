Is Madhuri in Heeramandi?

IMAGE: Madhuri Dixit arguably stole the show in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Devdas all those years ago. Photograph: Kind courtesy Madhuri Dixit/Instagram

There has been widespread speculation about Madhuri Dixit's presence in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Web series Heeramandi on Netflix.

But much as Madhuri's fans may want her to get together with her Devdas director again, the actress is not any part of his new project.

"The series was not even offered to Madhuri. Initially, Bhansali did consider her for one of the characters, but there was little interest shown from both sides, and the matter ended there," a source informs Subhash K Jha.

Now, music director quits Salman's latest

IMAGE: Devi Sri Prasad, who composed Naacho Re in Jai Ho and Seeti Maar in Radhe. Photograph: Kind courtesy Devi Sri Prasad/Instagram

The trouble in Salman Khan's Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali -- now reportedly titled Bhaijaan though there is no official announcement -- continues.

Several actors like Shreyas Talpade, Arshad Warsi and Salman's brother-in-law Aayush Sharma have left the project during the last three months.

Now, Telugu cinema's prominent music composer Devi Sri Prasad has quit.

Devi had composed a song each for Salman in Jai Ho and Radhe, and when he was offered a chance to do the entire score in Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, he happily agreed.

But barely a month later, Devi has quit Salman's film.

Sources close to Salman give 'creative differences' as a reason, but there is more to be said from sources in Hyderabad who speak of "Salman's constant intervention in every department, including music."

Apparently, Devi took Salman's suggestions on the songs in his stride, but then the superstar apparently insisted that his inputs be incorporated into the musical score.

This is when Devi Prasad and Salman parted ways.