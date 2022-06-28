News
Rediff.com  » Movies » Where is Shah Rukh's Little Girl Suhana Going?

Where is Shah Rukh's Little Girl Suhana Going?

By Rediff Movies
June 28, 2022 12:42 IST
A look at the film folk Photographer Pradeep Bandekar met on Monday.

Kartik Aaryan visits his Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Director Anees Bazmee at the latter's office. The film is among the year's biggest hits so far.

 

Sanya Malhotra, who has a thriller coming up, visits her gym.

 

Sonal Chauhan doesn't mind wearing her whites during the monsoon.

 

Suhana Khan gets ready to pamper herself at a salon.

 

She was with her Archies co-star, Khushi Kapoor.

 

Former Bigg Boss contestant Nikki Tamboli stops the traffic with her pretty black dress.

 

Alia Bhatt is PREGNANT!
What's Jacqueline Watching?
Monsoon Fashion Tips From The Stars
What PM Modi gifted world leaders at G7 summit
Is She The CUTEST Girl On TikTok?
Recipe: Simple BBQ Veg Pizza
Shinde camp likely to take 'important decision' today
