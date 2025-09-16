HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Is Katrina Pregnant?

Is Katrina Pregnant?

September 16, 2025 10:15 IST

Photograph: Kind courtesy Katrina Kaif/Instagram

The grapevine is abuzz that Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are expecting their first child.

NDTV confirms the news even though the star couple have not issued any statement yet.

The couple is reportedly expecting their baby in October-November.

Katrina has been missing from public appearances lately and has not been very active on social media.

 

At a promotional event for his film Bad Newz last June, Vicky had fielded questions regarding some 'good news' from his end.

"As far as the 'good news' is concerned, we will be very happy to share it with you. But for now, there is no truth to the speculation," Vicky had said then.

Here's waiting for the confirmation from the lovely couple!

Photograph curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

