IMAGE: Kajol and Twinkle Khanna at the Two Much launch event. Photograph: Panna Bandekar

Kajol and Twinkle Khanna get the perfect platform to showcase their 'brutally candid' and 'unapologetically sassy' side with a new celebrity talk show, Two Much.

The ladies are uniting for the first time in a show that offers a 'female gaze' to the talk show format.

"We try to go a little bit deeper than other chat shows. I think that is our USP. We have fun. It's irreverent, but it's also not frivolous at all. It's got some gravitas," Twinkle announces at the trailer launch of the show on Monday.

The Too Much trailer shares snippets from conversations with predictable guests like Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Karan Johar, Govinda, among others. Why couldn't Kajol and Twinkle have got a roster of less predictable tinseltown folk?

IMAGE: Kajol and Twinkle at the Two Much launch event. Photograph: Panna Bandekar

Twinkle admits it wasn't easy to invite their 'friends' from Bollywood on the show.

"Who said they are our friends? They are not. We became insurance agents and telemarketers, and made cold calls to everyone! Whoever said yes, we got them on the show," reveals Twinkle, which leaves Kajol laughing hard.

VIDEO: Kajol names her favourite guest on the show...

Video: Afsar Dayatar/Rediff

The trailer opens with a line: 'A talk show where mouths run faster than filters'.

It promises a healthy dose of sarcasm and unfiltered comments, a snippet of which one gets in the Vicky Kaushal and Kriti Sanon episode.

"We will just chew you up raw," Twinkle mocks Vicky when he says he's nervous.

"She is embarrassing herself as well so that they feel comfortable enough to embarrass themselves," Kajol explains their fun dynamic with guests.

Twinkle drops a zinger.

"I am sitting next to a bigger embarrassment (pointing at Kajol). We do this together. We are shameless, and we are happy being shameless."

WATCH: Kajol and Twinkle tease Shah Rukh Khan's presence in Two Much...

Video: Afsar Dayatar/Rediff

Twinkle says she shares a great equation with Kajol, which is important for a show like this.

"I call her behen on the show. It's true because like sisters, we bicker and make fun of each other, but we also have each other's back," she adds.

WATCH: Their husbands Ajay Devgn and Akshay Kumar's reaction to Kajol and Twinkle's Two Much

Video: Afsar Dayatar/Rediff

While Kajol admits being "super nervous" about the show, the ever confident Twinkle says she is excited.

"We'd put on our rollers and then bang our heads together to decide who's going to ask the worst questions to the most boring guest!" Kajol says.

So were there any boring guests on the show?

"We made them look good!" Twinkle quips.

IMAGE: Kajol and Twinkle at the Two Much launch event. Photograph: Panna Bandekar

Will Ajay Devgn and Akshay Kumar appear on the show?

"There are a lot of AKs in the show. Maybe if you are lucky, you will get one you want," Twinkle quips again.

Two Much With Kajol and Twinkle will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on September 25, with a new episode dropping every Thursday.