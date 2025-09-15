What Janhvi Wants In Her Man

IMAGE: Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan at the Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari trailer launch. Photograph: Panna Bandekar

We have seen Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari before.

It's been done in Hollywood as French Kiss and in Bollywood as Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha.

Only difference is that here, not one but both characters -- played by Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan -- want their exes back!

The trailer looks entertaining, so the journey may be worth a trip to the theatres.

IMAGE: Janhvi Kapoor at the Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari trailer launch. Photograph: Panna Bandekar

Janhvi dressed up like a dulhan lists all the qualities she wants in her man.

Watch the video, and boys, take notes!

Video: Shot by Satish Bodas/Rediff, edited by Afsar Dayatar/Rediff

IMAGE: Varun Dhawan and Maniesh Paul at the Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari trailer launch. Photograph: Panna Bandekar

The humour we saw in the trailer trickled down to the launch as Varun Dhawan and Maniesh Paul cracked jokes, mostly at Rohit Saraf's cost.

Also at the launch was Director Shashank Khaitan and Dharma Productions CEO Apoorva Mehta.

Karan Johar skipped the event, and Varun explained why: "You see Karan Joharji on birthdays, you see him on mundans, in weddings, suhag raats... so we said, 'Let's give him a break today. But the truth is that he's taken a decision not to come for movie launches because he wants to let the team get the limelight. He feels it's not right that the entire media follows him and then make it a controversy."

IMAGE: Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan at the Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari trailer launch. Photograph: Panna Bandekar

In the trailer, Varun proposes to Sanya Malhotra (who did not attend the trailer launch), dressed as Baahubali because that is her favourite movie.

So how did he propose to his wife Natasha Dalal?

"Actually, it's been a while since I married her. I have a child now. So, I can say it. There's a song by Mark Anthony called You Sang To Me. That song was playing when I fell in love with Natasha.

"We were in a pool when I played that song again, and she was wondering why I was playing such an old song. In the meantime, I went to the bottom of the pool to fetch the ring. I tried two-three times but couldn't get it.

"Finally, by the time I got it, she had gotten out of the pool. So I came out, went on one knee and she said yes. It was not as filmi."

Watch: The weirdest things Janhvi and Varun have done to make their exes jealous

Video: Shot by Satish Bodas/Rediff, edited by Afsar Dayatar/Rediff

IMAGE: Rohit Saraf, Apoorva Mehta, Janhvi Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Shashank Khaitan and Maniesh Paul at the Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari trailer launch. Photograph: Panna Bandekar

This is Varun's third film with Shashank Khaitan after Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania (2014) and Badrinath Ki Dulhania (2017).

"When we started this film, he was unwell. He had chikungunya and was running a temperature," Varun says. "He would be on a drip, on a wheelchair, and that's how he shot some portions of the film. Hats off to that dedication."

IMAGE: Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Rohit Saraf and Maniesh Paul with the cut-out of Sanya Malhotra at the Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari trailer launch. Photograph: Panna Bandekar

"It's been great fun, especially Janhvi," Shashank says of his Dhadak heroine.

"I worked with Janhvi for the first time in (her first film) Dhadak and after so much time, I got to work with her (again). Now, she's had experience. But yet, it was new for her because she has not done a lot with this genre.

"Varun and I have done so much work together; our choice of films are similar. We enjoy watching those kinds of films. It helped because we could get into a room, start rehearsing and push Janhvi to express. When people watch the film, they will see her comic side. I was really impressed by that.

"We rehearsed a lot. Sometimes, one feels that if it's a comedy, there's no need (to rehearse). But there is a need because if the timing is off, your joke doesn't land.

"It doesn't feel that Varun and I didn't work together (for a while) because even when we are not working together, we call each other out everyday.

"Varun's speciality is that whatever film he's shooting for, he will call me after the shot and perform it again. When he goes for an outdoor shoot, like when he went for Bawaal's shoot, he came home from the airport and performed the entire schedule in front of me!

"That's our relationship, so it never feels like we've not worked together. We're also friends; our families know each other very well.

"I am watching his evolution everyday. Recently, he was shooting Border 2, and calling me from there, saying, I did this with Sunny (Deol) paaji, I did this with Diljit (Dosanjh) paaji. I said, okay, make me a co-producer for this film because I also have a contribution."

Shashank clarifies that Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari is not a part of his Dulhaniya series.

"It's a part of my storytelling style. I try to entertain people, make them laugh. In today's world, laughter is the most important thing. People come to theatres to laugh and enjoy.

"This is a family entertainer, people are having fun, there's a marriage atmosphere. I think I got lucky in marriage. So I think everyone should get married."

IMAGE: Varun Dhawan and Maniesh Paul at the Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari trailer launch. Photograph: Panna Bandekar

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari releases on Dusshera on October 2.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff