The '90s Special Bollywood Quiz

Sukanya Verma quizzes you to find out just how much you know about the movies.

Attention! All Sikandars and Senoritas.

This week's filmi quiz has a fun new theme -- '90s Bollywood.

All you have to do is identify the right movie from the options listed below.

You have to answer each question to move on to the next.

A. English Babu Desi Mem B. King Uncle C. Pehla Nasha A. English Babu Desi Mem A. Prem Qaidi B. Sapne Saajan Ke C. Dhanwaan C. Dhanwaan A. Krishna B. Mohra C. Shastra B. Mohra A. Zamana Deewana B. Patthar Ke Phool C. Divya Shakti A. Zamana Deewana A. Zindagi Ek Jua B. Prem Deewane C. Anjaam C. Anjaam A. The Gambler B. Hathkadi C. Coolie No 1 B. Hathkadi A. Barood B. Maidan-E-Jung C. Lahoo Ke Do Rang C. Lahoo Ke Do Rang A. Tu Chor Main Sipahi B. Kohraam C. Himmat B. Kohraam A. Junoon B. Tamanna C. Angrakshak A. Junoon A. Agnisakshi B. Gupt: The Hidden Truth C. Akele Hum Akele Tum C. Akele Hum Akele Tum

