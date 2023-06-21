News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » Let's Talk About Sex And Lust...

Let's Talk About Sex And Lust...

By MAYUR SANAP
June 21, 2023 13:06 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The Lust Stories 2 trailer is quirky, notes Mayur Sanap.

After an intriguing teaser and a series of posters, we finally have a trailer for the second installment of Netflix's Emmy-nominated anthology Lust Stories.

Laced with humour, grace and quirk, the trailer is an instant winner.

The one-and-a-half-minute-long trailer begins with an elderly lady's (played by Neena Gupta) racy wordplay as she compares pre-marital affairs with 'test drive'.

The trailer further gives a peek into Kajol's middle-class housewife avatar who is suspicious of her husband for lusting after their domestic help.

We also see Tamannaah Bhatia's emotional dilemma after she bumps into a married old flame (Vijay Varma).

Like its predecessor, Lust Stories 2 features four different tales, all centring around the comic implications of sex.

While we don't get any plot details, Lust Stories 2 looks like a concoction of twisted relationships and desire.

Sex is tricky from a narrative standpoint, but it seems to have been handled with playful energy, at least that's what one gathers from the trailer.

The talent on display is a big draw of Lust Stories 2.

This new chapter is helmed by a quartet of film-makers: Amit Ravindernath Sharma, R Balki, Konkona Sen Sharma and Sujoy Ghosh.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
MAYUR SANAP
COMMENT
Print this article
Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani Looks FAB
Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani Looks FAB
10 Legal Shows On OTT
10 Legal Shows On OTT
'All of us lie -- small lies, big lies'
'All of us lie -- small lies, big lies'
US Senate Panel Set To Needle China
US Senate Panel Set To Needle China
Modi, FLOTUS to talk science with desi students
Modi, FLOTUS to talk science with desi students
'This week can change history'
'This week can change history'
Bollywood Shows Us How To Do Yoga Right
Bollywood Shows Us How To Do Yoga Right

More like this

Guess Who's Tabu's Delight And Joy?

Guess Who's Tabu's Delight And Joy?

'Dating has changed so much with apps'

'Dating has changed so much with apps'

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances