Let's Talk About Sex And Lust...

The Lust Stories 2 trailer is quirky, notes Mayur Sanap.

After an intriguing teaser and a series of posters, we finally have a trailer for the second installment of Netflix's Emmy-nominated anthology Lust Stories.

Laced with humour, grace and quirk, the trailer is an instant winner.

The one-and-a-half-minute-long trailer begins with an elderly lady's (played by Neena Gupta) racy wordplay as she compares pre-marital affairs with 'test drive'.

The trailer further gives a peek into Kajol's middle-class housewife avatar who is suspicious of her husband for lusting after their domestic help.

We also see Tamannaah Bhatia's emotional dilemma after she bumps into a married old flame (Vijay Varma).

Like its predecessor, Lust Stories 2 features four different tales, all centring around the comic implications of sex.

While we don't get any plot details, Lust Stories 2 looks like a concoction of twisted relationships and desire.

Sex is tricky from a narrative standpoint, but it seems to have been handled with playful energy, at least that's what one gathers from the trailer.

The talent on display is a big draw of Lust Stories 2.

This new chapter is helmed by a quartet of film-makers: Amit Ravindernath Sharma, R Balki, Konkona Sen Sharma and Sujoy Ghosh.