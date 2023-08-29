Is Jawaan Scared Of Gadar 2?

IMAGE: Shah Rukh Khan in Jawaan, which releases on September 7.

Shah Rukh Khan's eagerly awaited release Jawaan, which apparently features him in a double role, days away from release.

While the film's blockbuster status is guaranteed, there is a growing awareness in the film trade that the Gadar 2 wave will continue to prevail for some time now.

A source close to SRK says Shah Rukh isn't afraid of any wave. "But yes, no one in this business had anticipated this kind of a wave. So yes, there is a feeling that forthcoming films will suffer a massive backlash. And it will continue for a while," the source tells Subhash K Jha.

Just how far Gadar 2 will go remains to be seen. Ghoomer has already paid a heavy price. Its collections have suffered a debilitating reduction due to the Gadar 2 impact.

A source close to Ghoomer informs Subhash, "We did consider postponing our release. But how much would that have helped? There was Jawaanahead."

Jawaan may slow down the Gadar impact. But who is to say?

Says Gadar 2 Director Anil Sharma, "Gadar 2 has its own life now. I have nothing to do with its journey any more. I wish all the forthcoming releases the very best."