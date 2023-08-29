News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » Is Jawaan Scared Of Gadar 2?

Is Jawaan Scared Of Gadar 2?

By SUBHASH K JHA
August 29, 2023 08:53 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Shah Rukh Khan in Jawaan, which releases on September 7.
 

Shah Rukh Khan's eagerly awaited release Jawaan, which apparently features him in a double role, days away from release.

While the film's blockbuster status is guaranteed, there is a growing awareness in the film trade that the Gadar 2 wave will continue to prevail for some time now.

A source close to SRK says Shah Rukh isn't afraid of any wave. "But yes, no one in this business had anticipated this kind of a wave. So yes, there is a feeling that forthcoming films will suffer a massive backlash. And it will continue for a while," the source tells Subhash K Jha.

Just how far Gadar 2 will go remains to be seen. Ghoomer has already paid a heavy price. Its collections have suffered a debilitating reduction due to the Gadar 2 impact.

A source close to Ghoomer informs Subhash, "We did consider postponing our release. But how much would that have helped? There was Jawaanahead."

Jawaan may slow down the Gadar impact. But who is to say?

Says Gadar 2 Director Anil Sharma, "Gadar 2 has its own life now. I have nothing to do with its journey any more. I wish all the forthcoming releases the very best."

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
SUBHASH K JHA
COMMENT
Print this article
Has He Hiked His Fee To 50 Crore? Sunny Tells Us!
Has He Hiked His Fee To 50 Crore? Sunny Tells Us!
'God willing, there will Gadar 3, maybe even Gadar 4'
'God willing, there will Gadar 3, maybe even Gadar 4'
BO: Dream Girl 2 Takes A Very Good Start
BO: Dream Girl 2 Takes A Very Good Start
Let Nita Ambani Inspire You This Onam
Let Nita Ambani Inspire You This Onam
Article 35A took away fundamental rights: CJI
Article 35A took away fundamental rights: CJI
Nuh: No yatra, Hindu leaders allowed to offer prayers
Nuh: No yatra, Hindu leaders allowed to offer prayers
UP boy slapped on teacher's bid changes school
UP boy slapped on teacher's bid changes school

More like this

Meet The Man Behind SRK's Jawan

Meet The Man Behind SRK's Jawan

When Retro Songs Make A Re-Entry

When Retro Songs Make A Re-Entry

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances