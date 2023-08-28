Dream Girl 2 Takes A Very Good Start At Box Office

What a run Bollywood is having for the last three months!

Week after week, there is a big success coming, what with Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani followed by Gadar 2 and OMG 2. Now, even Dream Girl 2 is emerging as a hit.

It's a remarkable time for the exhibitors too since they had already seen big bucks coming with Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One, Oppenheimer and Barbie in quick succession, and now Bollywood stands on winning ground.

The opening weekend collections of Ayushmann Khurrana's Dream Girl 2 is Rs 40 crore* (Rs 40 million*). This happened after the film saw a double digit opening of Rs 10.69 crore (Rs 106.9 million).

The film has seen appreciation coming its way from the target audiences and the fans of the first part have made sure to give it a dekko, hence resulting in an overall impressive weekend.

For Ayushmann, this is a sigh of relief since he had seen back-to-back commercial failures in Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, Doctor G, Anek and An Action Hero.

In its third weekend, Gadar 2 has crossed the Rs 450 crore (Rs 4.5 billion) milestone.

This has been done in quick time of just 17 days and in the process, KGF: Chapter 2 (Hindi)'s lifetime collections of Rs 434.70 crore (Rs 4.347 billion) has been surpassed by the Sunny Deol starrer.

There is a lot more in store for the Anil Sharma directed film, which currently stands at Rs 457 crore* (Rs 4.57 billion). It may enter the Rs 500 Crore Club (Rs 5 billion) in Week 4.

Akshay Kumar's OMG 2 is aiming to cross the Rs 150 crore (Rs 1.5 billion) mark.

It has already netted around Rs 135 crore (Rs 1.35 billion) after the third weekend.

Now it needs to add on another Rs 15 crore (Rs 150 million) to its total to meet its next major milestone and since there is no new Hindi release in the coming week, it should get there.

Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani has crossed the Rs 150 crore (Rs 1.5 billion) milestone after its fourth weekend and in the process, surpassed the lifetime collections of another romcom drama success of the year, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar, which had netted Rs 147 crore (Rs 1.47 billion).

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources.