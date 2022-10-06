News
Rediff.com  » Movies » Is Aryan Khan In Brahmastra 2?

Is Aryan Khan In Brahmastra 2?

By SUBHASH K JHA
October 06, 2022 13:24 IST
Photograph: Kind courtesy Aryan Khan/Instagram

The speculation never ends.

The latest casting lie about the sequel to Brahmastra is that Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan will be joining the cast.

A source close to Karan Johar tells Subhash K Jha, "There is absolutely no truth to this rumour. Aryan Khan is not in Brahmastra. He has absolutely no interest in acting. He wants to be a film-maker."

Several movie-makers have approached Shah Rukh to launch Aryan as a leading man, but Aryan has clearly stated that he has no interest in acting.

Friends of the family say Shah Rukh's daughter Suhana is the actor among the Khan siblings.

 

SUBHASH K JHA
