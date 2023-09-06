'Is 21 An Age To Die?'

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/ Rediff.com IMAGE: Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal, Param Vir Chakra.

The legendary Dharmendra feels rejuvenated as an actor after the global success of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

"Logon ko film aur mera kaam donon bahot pasand aaya hai. In fact, the audience has liked everyone in the film. I am lucky to be part of such a successful film. When Karan Johar offered me the part, I immediately liked what I had to do. It may not be a lot of screen time but my characters impacts the entire story," Dharam Paaji tells Subhash K Jha.

Offers have once again started pouring in, but the one that Dharamji has selected is Sriram Raghavan's Ikkis.

"I was in tears when I heard about the brave soldier Arun Khetarpal, who died at the age of 21 in the

I play the soldier's father, M L Khetarpal, who was a brigadier in the army. Amitabh (Bachchan)'s grandson Agastya Nanda is cast as Arun Khetarpal. I am especially happy to be part of this film as it honours a Param vir Chakra-winning soldier."

Dharmendra has earlier played a soldier in Ramanand Sagar's Lalkar in the 1970s.

IMAGE: Dharmendra with Director Sriram Raghavan. Photograph: Kind courtesy Dharmendra/Instagram

"Getting into a soldier's uniform even for a role is very empowering. Ikkis brings me and Sriram Raghavan together again after Johnny Gaddaar in 2007."

"After that, he made quite a few films like Badlapur and Andhadhun, but somehow, we never got around to working together again. Until now. Har cheez ka ek waqt hota hai."