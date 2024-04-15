What's Kareena Doing At The Wankhede?

Forget the red carpet, the real action was happening on the pitch!

Mumbai Indians and the Chennai Super Kings went head-to-head in a nail-biter at the Wankhede stadium on Sunday night.

Even though actors Kareena Kapoor Khan and Neha Dhupia -- both with impeccable cricket connections* -- were there cheering them on, all eyes were glued to the cricketers battling it out.

Their presence did send a wave of excitement in the stands, with fans buzzing over the chance to catch a glimpse of Bebo and Neha cheering alongside them.



As was Abhishek Bachchan, whose father came to IMAGE: John Abraham was at the Wankhede too.As was Abhishek Bachchan, whose father came to cheer MI during their losing encounter against the Rajasthan Royals on April 2.

IMAGE: Women's cricketer Utkarsha Pawar, who is married to CSK Captain Ruturaj Gaikwad, right, and entrepreneur Mittali Parulkar, whose husband allrounder Shardul Thakur plies his trade for CSK this IPL.

IMAGE: Mumbai Indians Owners Nita Ambani and Anant Ambani must be very disappointed with their team's performance in IPL 2024. MI has won only 2 games this season and looks unlikely to make the payoffs at this point of time.

IMAGE: The gent cheering MI is Ashish Shelar, the BCCI treasurer, president of the Bharatiya Janata Party in Mumbai, the MLA who represents the posh suburb of Bandra in the Maharashtra assembly and someone who may replace sitting MP Poonam Mahajan as the BJP candidate for the Mumbai North Central Lok Sabha constituency this election.

*Kareena's late father-in-law is cricket legend Mansur Ali Khan 'Tiger' Pataudi while Neha's late father-in-law Bishan Singh Bedi is the finest left-arm spinner the game has seen.