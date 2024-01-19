'Being someone who wholely believes in God and frequently visits temples across the country, it is the last thing I would intentionally do. To those whose feelings we've touched, I extend my sincere & heartfelt apologies.'

Amid the controversy around her latest release Annapoorani: The Goddess of Food, Nayanthara issued an apology saying the makers of the film did not intend to 'hurt anyone's sentiments'.

The film landed in a legal soup and was withdrawn from Netflix.

Taking to her Instagram handle to issue a clarification amid the controversy, the actor, who made her Bollywood debut opposite Shah Rukh Khan in the blockbuster Jawan, posted, 'I am writing this note with a heavy heart and a genuine desire to address the recent turn of events concerning our film Annapoorni.

'Crafting Annapoorni was not just a cinematic endeavour but a heartfelt pursuit of inspiring resilience and instilling the spirit of never giving up.

'It aimed to mirror life's journey, where we learn that obstacles can be overcome with sheer willpower.'

'In our sincere attempt to share a positive message, we may have inadvertently caused hurt,' she adds.

'We did not expect the removal of a censored film, previously showcased in theatres, from the OTT platform. My team and I never intended to hurt anyone's sentiments and we understand that the gravity of this issue.

'Being someone who wholely believes in God and frequently visits temples across the country, it is the last thing I would intentionally do. To those whose feelings we've touched, I extend my sincere & heartfelt apologies.

'The intention behind Annapoorni was to uplift and inspire, not to cause distress Over the last two decades, my journey in the film industry has been guided with a singular intention -- To spread positivity & foster learning from one another.'

An FIR was filed at the Omti police station in Jabalpur district of Madhya Pradesh against Nayanthara, the film's director Nilesh Krishnaa and another person for allegedly hurting religious sentiments.

The movie, which was released in theatres on December 1, started streaming on Netflix on December 29.

Following legal troubles, Netflix removed the film from the OTT platform.

Also starring Jai, Sathyaraj, Achyuth Kumar, K S Ravikumar, Karthik Kumar and Renuka, the film revolves around Annapoorani, played by Nayanthara, who dreams of being a chef, and the obstacles she comes across while trying to fulfill her dream.