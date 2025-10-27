Inside Sonakshi-Zaheer's Home

Sonakshi Sinha and her husband Zaheer Iqbal celebrated Diwali at their new sea-facing apartment in Mumbai.
The home is luxurious and spacious, with breathtaking views of the city's skyline.
The big wooden double door design looks classy, minimal and very inviting.
Floor to ceiling glass windows and a stunning view of the city is the perfect backdrop for pictures with your loved ones.
The view is terrific at night too.
The wooden dinning table with black chairs looks contemporary yet cozy. And we love that wall behind dedicated to memorable pictures.
White walls and grey curtains make the room look modern and sophisticated.
Sona and Zaheer's living room has a brown and blue colour palette that works beautifully together when it's done right.
When you use muted greys, browns, blues and whites in your home, they give out a tranquil and earthy feeling.
Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff