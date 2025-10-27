HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Inside Sonakshi-Zaheer's Home

By NAMRATA THAKKER
October 27, 2025 10:04 IST

Sonakshi Sinha and her husband Zaheer Iqbal celebrated Diwali at their new sea-facing apartment in Mumbai.

The home is luxurious and spacious, with breathtaking views of the city's skyline.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal/Instagram

The big wooden double door design looks classy, minimal and very inviting.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal/Instagram

Floor to ceiling glass windows and a stunning view of the city is the perfect backdrop for pictures with your loved ones.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal/Instagram

The view is terrific at night too.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal/Instagram

The wooden dinning table with black chairs looks contemporary yet cozy. And we love that wall behind dedicated to memorable pictures.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal/Instagram

White walls and grey curtains make the room look modern and sophisticated.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal/Instagram

Sona and Zaheer's living room has a brown and blue colour palette that works beautifully together when it's done right.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal/Instagram

When you use muted greys, browns, blues and whites in your home, they give out a tranquil and earthy feeling.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

NAMRATA THAKKER
