Inside Tamannaah's Chic Mumbai House

If you take a peek into Tamannaah Bhatia's Mumbai apartment, you would know the actress likes to keep her space simple, clean and classy with understated furnishing and beautiful decor pieces. Namrata Thakker gives us a closer look.
Muted colours, minimal furniture and wooden bed frame is the way to go if you want your bedroom to look relaxing, inviting and cosy all at the same time.
We love that gorgeous painting that's adds character to Tamannaah's living room.
A big balcony means plenty of light and amazing sunsets to gaze at.
How cool is the casual dining space to host friends and family for a night out?
Tamannaah has a private movie room to watch her films and shows with her friends.
You can lie down on mattresses, sit on the floor or lounge on recliner seats for a great viewing experience.
Indoor plants and quirky lightnings can amp up your space without costing too much.
Beautiful balcony, gorgeous view!
The balcony has a stunning view of the sea.
Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff