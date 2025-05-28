HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Inside Tamannaah's Chic Mumbai House

By NAMRATA THAKKER
May 28, 2025 11:13 IST

If you take a peek into Tamannaah Bhatia's Mumbai apartment, you would know the actress likes to keep her space simple, clean and classy with understated furnishing and beautiful decor pieces. Namrata Thakker gives us a closer look.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tamannaah Bhatia/Instagram

Muted colours, minimal furniture and wooden bed frame is the way to go if you want your bedroom to look relaxing, inviting and cosy all at the same time.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tamannaah Bhatia/Instagram

We love that gorgeous painting that's adds character to Tamannaah's living room.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tamannaah Bhatia/Instagram

A big balcony means plenty of light and amazing sunsets to gaze at.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tamannaah Bhatia/Instagram

How cool is the casual dining space to host friends and family for a night out?

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tamannaah Bhatia/Instagram

Tamannaah has a private movie room to watch her films and shows with her friends.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tamannaah Bhatia/Instagram

You can lie down on mattresses, sit on the floor or lounge on recliner seats for a great viewing experience.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tamannaah Bhatia/Instagram

Indoor plants and quirky lightnings can amp up your space without costing too much.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tamannaah Bhatia/Instagram

Beautiful balcony, gorgeous view!

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tamannaah Bhatia/Instagram

The balcony has a stunning view of the sea.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

NAMRATA THAKKER / Rediff.com
