Stree 2 Trailer: More Of The Same

Trailer: More Of The Same

The film promises the same hilarious stupidity with amusing gags, especially Pankaj Tripathi's snappy dialogues and Rajkummar Rao's physical comedy, which made the 2018 hit rollicking fun, observes Mayur Sanap.

Right off Munjya's sweeping success, the Maddock Supernatural Universe is set for yet another big boost with the sequel of Stree that kick-started this horror universe.

The highly anticipated trailer for Stree 2 brings us back to the company of its likable cast and some of the new additions.

Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurana, Abhishek Banerjee are back, and so is Shraddha Kapoor.

Tamannaah Bhatia appears in what looks like a special dance number.

The three-minute-long trailer introduces a new terrifying entity called 'Sarkata', who according to 'Chanderi Puran', will take the place of Stree and haunt the inhabitants of Chanderi.

It hints that the town will have to get together once again to fight the new supernatural force.

Will Stree help them in this fight or is it going to be a double whammy?

What does Shraddha Kapoor's (still unnamed) character want this time around?

Will the other entrants tie up with this premise to push this universe in cohesive direction?

The story isn't revealed much but it appears that Stree 2 will offer more of the same.

What makes the trailer exciting is the wonderful core cast and their shared chemistry.

The film promises the same hilarious stupidity with some amusing gags, especially Tripathi's snappy dialogues and Rajkummar's physical comedy, which made the 2018 hit rollicking fun.

Returning Director Amar Kaushik seems to have struck a right balance of chuckles and scares for an entertaining horror romp, just like the predecessor.

There are eerie glimpses of an abandoned haveli, dark, empty alleys and nightmarish design of the monster, all accentuated by slightly better quality of VFX.

The prequel benefited greatly from the satirical edge of Raj and DK's zesty script that combined a sharp, funny premise with some emotional substance. One wonders if the same formula will work again, without their contribution.

Hope Stree 2 doesn't limit itself by regurgitating the best of its predecessor and end up as nostalgia exercise.

Stree 2 releases on August 15.