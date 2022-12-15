India's Tiger Has Now Become An Eagle!

When stars travel, they make lovely pictures on social media.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tiger Shroff/Instagram

Tiger Shroff is shooting in London for the action thriller, Eagle.

Directed by Jagan Shakti of Mission Mangal fame, it also stars Sara Ali Khan.

KGF Action Directors Anbu-Arivu have been roped in to ensure the excitement level remains high.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shurti Haasan/Instagram

Shruti Haasan shows off her killer smile.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sharvari/Instagram

'Cup mein chai aur cap pe sacchai, Good morning friends!' says Sharvari from Delhi.

Her cap, by the way, reads: 'No Panic No Stress'.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Preity Zinta/Instagram

Preity Zinta, who is also in Delhi at the moment, meets up with her childhood friend Shagun Khanna and writes, 'ये दोस्ती हम नही तोड़ेंगी, तोड़ेंगे दम अगर तेरा साथ ना छोड़ेंगे

'When you know someone since you are 7 years old & she still is your best friend today - then you are both blessed with the gift of true friendship.

'Here’s to friendship, love n laughter today & always !'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Soha Ali Khan/Instagram

Soha Ali Khan shares a picture from her Lonavala trip and writes, 'Take me back!! December is heccccctic and I already need another staycation with my girls.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Karan Tacker/Instagram

Everybody in showbiz is watching FIFA in Doha! Even Karan Tacker.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Karisma Kapoor/Instagram

Karisma Kapoor is enjoying Doha's nightlife.

Doesn't the Ferris Wheel remind you of the fun rides at the on-going Mahim fair?

Photograph: Kind courtesy Daisy Shah/Instagram

Daisy Shah grabs a cup of coffee before she catches her plane.