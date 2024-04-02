Kangana Steps On The Political Road

Days after announcing her joining the Bharatiya Janata Party, Kangana Ranaut is taking her political stint seriously.

The actor is set to mark her electoral debut from Himachal Pradesh's Mandi Lok Sabha constituency and she wants to make it count.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Kangana meets the Leader of the Opposition in Himachal Pradesh, Jai Ram Thakur, left, and other BJP leaders in Mandi.

Kangana receives a warm welcome at the Bhimakali temple complex in Mandi, her hometown.

Kangana has been very clear about her support for the BJP even before she joined the party officially.

She has often lashed out at those in the Opposition, whether it was Urmila Matondkar (who had joined the Congress briefly in 2019 before joining the Shiv Sena) or Congress leader Supriya Srinate.

With this, the 37-year-old actor joins the long list of movie stars like Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan, Hema Malini, Dharmendra, Sunny Deol, Vinod Khanna and Shatrughan Sinha, who have tried their hand at politics.

On the work front, the actor is ready with her directorial film on Indira Gandhi, Emergency, where she plays the central role.

Will it paint a true picture of the formidable leader? The answer seems quite obvious now.