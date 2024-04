Movie star Kangana Ranaut is campaigning vigorously in Mandi, Himachal Pradesh, for the Lok Sabha election.

IMAGE: Kangana, the Bharatiya Janata Party candidate for Mandi, at an election meeting in Mandi. All photographs: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Kangana brandishes a sword.

IMAGE: Kangana greeted by a party veteran.

IMAGE: Kangana lights a diya for Bharat Mata.

IMAGE: Kangana welcomed by a supporter in Kullu.

IMAGE: Kangana poses for a selfie.

IMAGE: Kangana offers prayers to Lord Shiva at Bajaura in Kullu.

IMAGE: Kangana raises slogans.

IMAGE: Kangana welcomed by BJP supporters.

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com