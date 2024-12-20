'I'm A Human Being At The End Of The Day'

'The trolling and negativity were hard to handle.'

Ananya Pandey agrees that 2024 was a decisive year for her.

"2024 has definitely been a pivotal year for me. I've had the chance to work on some incredible projects and grow as an actor," she tells Subhash K Jha.

"I'm grateful for the opportunities and love I've received for my work this year. Kho Gaye Hum Kahan came last year, Call Me Bae and CTRL came out this year. The love they have received has been overwhelming. Each project explores different facets of reality that we all navigate in real life.

"I think the audience connected with them because these stories reflect experiences they could relate to," she adds.

Ananya feels even her debut film resonated with a section of the audience.

"When Student Of The Year 2 released, I felt a strong sense of acceptance from the audiences, especially love from children, which was extremely gratifying. But I felt like, for the next few years, I was placed in a box defined by others' perceptions of me. It was a challenge to break out of that mould.

"With every new project, I have been making a conscious effort to push boundaries and redefine how people see me, choosing roles that align with the kind of stories I want to tell. It's incredibly fulfilling to see that shift in perception, and it gives me a sense of purpose rather than just relief."

"In the beginning, the trolling and negativity were hard to handle," Ananya says.

"I'm a human being at end of the day, so it did affect my confidence and self-esteem. Over time, I've learned to navigate it better. Seeking support, including therapy, has been a big part of that journey.

"I've come to understand that while I can't control everyone's opinions of me, I can control how I respond. I've learned not to take it personally and to focus instead on my growth and the work I believe in. Nothing beats just putting your head down and doing the good work and I'm happy to now see all the overwhelming love I've been receiving for the characters I've played."

"I have a super special film coming up with Akshay (Kumar) sir and R Madhavan sir, which is a courtroom drama set in the 1920s. I also start shooting for Chand Mera Dil directed by Vivek Soni with Lakshya soon.".