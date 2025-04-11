HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Nushrratt-Soha Watch Chhorii 2

By REDIFF MOVIES
Listen to Article
April 11, 2025 16:15 IST

Film folk arrived to watch a special screening of the OTT release Chhorii 2in Mumbai.

While Nushrratt Bharuccha played a pregnant woman in the first Chhorii, the sequel starts seven years later. So this time, the actor is seen playing mom to a seven-year-old daughter.

 

The Chhorii with her parents Tasneem and Tanvir Bharucha.

 

It was a totally awww moment when Soha Ali Khan planted a kiss on husband Kunal Kemmu's cheek at the screening, winning hearts all over. Certainly very different from her scary avatar in the movie.

 

Mita Vasisht reprises her role of Bhanno Devi in Chhorii 2.

 

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi, who recently holidayed in Hong Kong, set up a movie date.

 

Mrunal Thakur.

 

Amruta Khanvilkar.

 

Pashmina Roshan.

 

Shikha Talsania.

 

Anya Singh.

Photographs: Panna Bandekar, curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

REDIFF MOVIES
