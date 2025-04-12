Ibrahim's Kashmir State Of Mind

Film folk are already enjoying their summer getaways in London, Dubai, Kashmir and even a jungle safari in Maharashtra.

Ibrahim Ali Khan is in a Kashmir state of mind, as he shares a throwback.

Amala Paul, who lives in Goa with husband Jagat Desai, travels to Kerala for a photoshoot.

Mouni Roy, who is in London, posts, 'April in motion. Texture, structure, and the soft power of @Moschino.'

Kusha Kapila shares a beautiful update from Phuket.

Avneet Kaur takes a selfie in Dubai.

Sooraj P gets ready for a meal in Dubai.

Tisca Chopra misses cycling in the Maldives.

Nauheed Cyrusi hopes to spot a tiger in the Tadoba-Andhari Tiger Reserve.

