Ibrahim's Kashmir State Of Mind

Film folk are already enjoying their summer getaways in London, Dubai, Kashmir and even a jungle safari in Maharashtra.
Ibrahim Ali Khan is in a Kashmir state of mind, as he shares a throwback.
Amala Paul, who lives in Goa with husband Jagat Desai, travels to Kerala for a photoshoot.
Mouni Roy, who is in London, posts, 'April in motion. Texture, structure, and the soft power of @Moschino.'
Kusha Kapila shares a beautiful update from Phuket.
Avneet Kaur takes a selfie in Dubai.
Sooraj P gets ready for a meal in Dubai.
Tisca Chopra misses cycling in the Maldives.
Nauheed Cyrusi hopes to spot a tiger in the Tadoba-Andhari Tiger Reserve.
Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff