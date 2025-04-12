HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Ibrahim's Kashmir State Of Mind

April 12, 2025 11:54 IST

Film folk are already enjoying their summer getaways in London, Dubai, Kashmir and even a jungle safari in Maharashtra.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ibrahim Ali Khan/Instagram

Ibrahim Ali Khan is in a Kashmir state of mind, as he shares a throwback.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Amala Paul/Instagram

Amala Paul, who lives in Goa with husband Jagat Desai, travels to Kerala for a photoshoot.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mouni Roy/Instagram

Mouni Roy, who is in London, posts, 'April in motion. Texture, structure, and the soft power of @Moschino.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kusha Kapila/Instagram

Kusha Kapila shares a beautiful update from Phuket.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Avneet Kaur/Instagram

Avneet Kaur takes a selfie in Dubai.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sooraj P/Instagram

Sooraj P gets ready for a meal in Dubai.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tisca Chopra/Instagram

Tisca Chopra misses cycling in the Maldives.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nauheed Cyrusi/Instagram

Nauheed Cyrusi hopes to spot a tiger in the Tadoba-Andhari Tiger Reserve.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

