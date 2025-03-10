It was an emotional evening for many film folk as they won the top awards at the 25th IIFA ceremony in Jaipur.

Photograph: Kind courtesy IIFA Awards/Instagram

Kartik Aaryanbagged the Best Performance in a Leading Role (Male) for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.

His acceptance speech was moving, as he spoke about the struggles he faced in his career.

'I don't have words right now. I am not Chandu, I am the champion. I know this is not an award for that film but I have the same feeling,' Kartik said.

'The whole journey with Bhool Bhulaiyaa has been full of thorns. From the beginning, when I was cast for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 people questioned whether I could carry the film on my shoulders. And even during Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, we didn't know if we would succeed on the big day.

'Thank you to the audience for always supporting the entire franchise and for giving so much love to both Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. This year, when the film was released during Diwali 2024, we were incredibly happy to see the love it received.

'A big thank you to (Director) Anees Bazmee sir for creating such a huge character, Rooh Baba, which has truly become a legacy across generations.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy IIFA Awards/Instagram

Laapataa Ladies actor Nitanshi Goel was just as emotional, when she won the Best Performance in a Leading Role (Female).

"I wasn't expecting this," she said.

"I was hoping Laapataa Ladies would win big but didn't think I would win myself. The other nominees were incredible, and I'm a huge fan of all of them. I'm truly overwhelmed by the love I've received."

Asked about the emotional moment when she couldn't hold back tears, she revealed, "It's become a thing now. Honestly, I couldn't stop crying because winning this award is a dream come true for every actor, and it's finally come true for me. I'm just so grateful.

"I dedicate this to my mom, to everyone who loved Phool, to those who accepted me, Nitanshi and Phool. A special thanks to Kiran (Rao) ma'am, Aamir (Khan) sir, and the entire team of Laapataa Ladies. And, of course, the universe for making this happen."

Looking to the future, Nitanshi expressed excitement about working with more stars.

"There are so many people on my list," she said, adding, "But Shah Rukh sir tops the chart, followed by Kartik Aaryan. It would be amazing to work with any of them."

Photograph: Kind courtesy IIFA Awards/Instagram

Janki Bodiwala won the award for Best Performance in a Supporting Role (Female) for Shaitaan.

Photograph: Kind courtesy IIFA Awards/Instagram

Ravi Kishan won the Best Performance in a Supporting Role (Male) for Laapataa Ladies.

Photograph: Kind courtesy IIFA Awards/Instagram

Raghav Juyal won the award for Performance in a Negative Role in Kill.

Photograph: Kind courtesy IIFA Awards/Instagram

Pratibha Ranta won the Best Debut (Female) award for Laapataa Ladies.

Photograph: Kind courtesy IIFA Awards/Instagram

Lakshya Lalwani won the Best Debut (Male) award for Kill.

Photograph: Kind courtesy IIFA Awards/Instagram

Kunal Kemmu won the award for Best Directorial Debut for Madgaon Express.

Photograph: Kind courtesy IIFA Awards/Instagram

Laapataa Ladies won the most awards, including Best Picture and Best Direction for Kiran Rao.

Photograph: Kind courtesy IIFA Awards/Instagram

Rekha gave away the Outstanding Achievement in Indian Cinema award to Rakesh Roshan.

Photograph: Kind courtesy IIFA Awards/Instagram

Shreya Ghoshal won the Playback Singer (Female) award for the chartbuster, Ami Je Tomar 3.0 from Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.

Photograph: Kind courtesy IIFA Awards/Instagram

Jubin NautiyalDua from Article 370.

Photograph: Kind courtesy IIFA Awards/Instagram

Ram Sampath won the award for Best Music Direction for Laapataa Ladies.

Photograph: Kind courtesy IIFA Awards/Instagram

Bosco Martis and Caesar Gonsalves won the award for Choreography for their viral dance moves on the song Tauba Tauba in Bad Newz.

Photograph: Kind courtesy IIFA Awards/Instagram

Prashant Pandey won the award for Best Lyrics for the song Sajni from Laapataa Ladies.

Photograph: Kind courtesy IIFA Awards/Instagram

Sneha Desai won the award for Best Screenplay for Laapataa Ladies.

Photograph: Kind courtesy IIFA Awards/Instagram

Rafey Mahmood ISC won the award for Cinematography in Kill.

With inputs from ANI.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com