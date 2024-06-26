'Do You Think I'd Misbehave With Anyone?'

IMAGE: Nagarjuna on the sets of Bigg Boss Telugu. Photograph: Kind courtesy Nagarjuna/X

An incident involving Nagarjuna at Mumbai airport triggered outrage.

In a video, a disabled fan is seen being pushed to the ground by the actor's security.

Nagarjuna immediately apologised for the incident and posted on X: 'This just came to my notice... this shouldn't have happened!! I apologise to the gentleman and will take necessary precautions that it will not happen in the future !!'

When Subhash K Jha spoke to Nagarjuna on the morning after the incident, the actor sounds baffled, "I still don't know how it happened. You saw the video, right? What you didn't see is that my bouncer immediately went to the gentleman helped him up and apologised."

Nag didn't know about the incident until he reached his hotel in Mumbai.

"I was oblivious of what had happened. It was only at the hotel that I was told about the unfortunate incident. I was aghast. My bouncer told me he reacted reflexively when he saw someone approaching me at the airport. He had no idea about the fan's condition."

Nag says he is mortified by the incident.

"I tweeted my apology two hours after the incident. Still, a huge uproar was made about it, as if I don't know how to behave with my fans. We are three generations of actors in our family now. We've been taught to treat our fans as God. You know me for 30 years. Do you think I'd ever misbehave with anyone, let alone a fan?"

The actor is back in Hyderabad now.

"I was in Mumbai for a day to shoot for a film called Kubera that I'm doing with Dhanush. It is very upsetting that such an incident happened. What was more upsetting was the way I was demonised, as if I am some sort of an insensitive brute.

"I didn't even know about the incident. If I did, I would have apologised to the fan there and then. But it's okay. I am the news for a day. Tomorrow, it will be someone else. I can assure you, this will never happen again."