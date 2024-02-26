Coming Movies In March

After the lull in January and February when only a handful of movies hit the screens, it's going to be a rather crowded March in the theatres.

Operation Valentine

Release date: March 1

Operation Valentine is based on the Pulwama attack in which 40 CRPF soldiers were martyred on February 14, 2019.

The action thriller stars Varun Tej and Manushi Chhillar. Debutant Director Shakti Pratap Singh Hada brings the film in Telugu and Hindi.

Laapata Ladies

Release date: March 1

Kiran Rao returns as director with Laapata Ladies.

A comedy about mixed up bahus, Laapata Ladies seems a good entertainer.

Dange

Release date: March 1

Director Bejoy Nambiar's Dange is set on a campus and reminds me of Mani Ratnam's Yuva.

Harshvardhan Rane will be seen again in an action avatar after Nambiar's Taish and is joined by Ehan Bhatt who was last seen in Starfish.

The film is also releasing in Tamil and that one stars Arjun Das and Kalidas Jayram.

Kaagaz 2

Release date: March 1

Satish Kaushik made Kaagaz for OTT which released during the pandemic and before his sad demise, he made Kaagaz 2.

V K Prakash's film features Satish and Anupam Kher with Aniruddh Dave and Neena Gupta in important roles.

Accident or Conspiracy: Godhra

Release date: March 1

Accident or Conspiracy: Godhra is based on the report issued by the Nanavati-Mehta Commission, set up to investigate the 2001 Godhra train fire incident.

Directed by M K Shivaaksh, it stars Ranvir Shorey, Manoj Joshi and Gujarati actors Hitu Kanodia and Denisha Ghumra.

Shaitaan

Release date: March 8

The first major commercial release in March is Shaitaan which features Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan (in the title role), Jyotika (who is making a comeback to Hindi films) and Janki Bodiwala (as the tormented young girl) .

This horror flick could be a really scary affair.

Yodha

Release date: March 15

This Karan Johar production promises high octane action in the sky, with the story revolving around a hijacked flight.

Sidharth Malhotra plays the lead with Raashii Khanna and Disha Patani for company.

Bastar - The Naxal Story

Release date: March 15

Ten months after The Kerala Story, Actor Adah Sharma, Director Suditpo Sen and Producer Vipul Amrutlal Shah return with Bastar - The Naxal Story.

Swatantrya Veer Savarkar

Release date: March 22

Randeep Hooda directs and plays the man who created the notion of Hindutva.

Madgaon Express

Release date: March 22

Kunal Khemu turns director with this riotous comedy that features Nora Fatehi, Divyendu Sharma, Avinash Tiwary and Pratik Gandhi.

Crew

Release date: March 29

Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kriti Sanon star in this movie about the lives of airhostesses.

Expect a lot of saucy moments.

Do Aur Do Pyaar

Release date: March 29

Pratik Gandhi will have back to back releases in March: First Madgaon Express and then Do Aur Do Pyaar.

In addition to Prathik, Shirsha Guha Thakurta's film has Vidya Balan, Ileana D'Cruz and Indian-American actor Sendhil Ramamurthy.