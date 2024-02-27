March's OTT releases

Just when it seemed like OTT was fading away with very limited original Web series arriving over the last few months, March has sprung quite a few surprises.

Maamla Legal Hai

Where to watch? Netflix

Release date: March 1

Ravi Kishan leads the show which is based on lawyers' escapades in a Delhi court and also features Yashpal Sharma and Anant Vijay Joshi who was seen as Vikrant Massey's friend in 12th Fail.

Sunflower Season 2

Where to watch? ZEE5

Release date: March 1

One waits to see what's interesting this time around since Sunflower's first season was a mixed bag.

Sunil Grover is back this season along with Adah Sharma in a key role.

Maharani Season 3

Where to watch? Sony LIV

Release date: March 7

Huma Qureshi returns as a politician, and this time she is expected to be much smarter and far more ruthless.

HanuMan

Where to watch? ZEE5

Release date: March 8

HanuMan enjoyed a blockbuster run in the theatres in both the Telugu and Hindi versions and in terms of ROI, it's the biggest box office winner of the year so far.

Merry Christmas

Where to watch? Netflix

Release date: March 8

Merry Christmas was a good film but unfortunately didn't do well at the box office. Now on its digital premiere, it may get a new lease of life.

Directed by Sriram Raghavan, this mystery tale about a murder gone wrong stars Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi in key roles with Sanjay Kapoor playing an interesting part as well.

Showtime

Where to watch? Disney+ Hotstar

Release date: March 8

After Bard of Blood, Emraan Hashmi returns on OTT with Showtime, which is set in Bollywood.

Karan Johar backs this biggie which also stars Naseeruddin Shah, Mouni Roy, Shriya Saran and Mahima Makwana.

Murder Mubarak

Where to watch? Netflix

Release date: March 15

Photograph: Kind courtesy Karisma Kapoor/Instagram

Thrillers are the reigning OTT genre and here comes Homi Adajania's Murder Mubarak, a whodunit with an exciting cast: Dimple Kapadia, Karisma Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, Tisca Chopra, Pankaj Tripathi, Sara Ali Khan, Vijay Varma and Suhail Nayyar.

Ae Watan Mere Watan

Where to watch? Amazon Prime

Release date: March 15

Sara Ali Khan will have a double bill on March 15 as two of her films release on the same day, the other being Ae Watan Mere Watan.

This one is backed by Karan Johar too, which means he will also have back to back releases.

Kannnan Iyer's film is set in the pre-Independence era and tells the story of a young woman who was integral to India's struggle for freedom.

Fighter

Where to watch? Netflix

Release date: March 21

2024's biggest Hindi film so far, Fighter has already entered the 200 Crore Club and now with its digital arrival, it's expected to rake in the best numbers of the season with record viewership.

Oppenheimer

Where to watch? Amazon Prime

Release date: March 21

Eight months after its theatrical release and a plethora of awards later, Christopher Nolan's classic Oppenheimer will finally see an OTT release 11 days after the Oscars where it is expected to win Best Picture, Best Actor, Best Director and Best Supporting Actor.