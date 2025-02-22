HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Movies » Huma Welcomes The Weekend In Style

Huma Welcomes The Weekend In Style

By REDIFF MOVIES
1 Minute Read Listen to Article
Share:

February 22, 2025 09:50 IST

x

Sonakshi soaks in Dubai... Madhuri's graceful photoshoot... Hina is chilling...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Huma Qureshi/Instagram

Huma Qureshi is as relieved for the weekend as the rest of us! :)

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonakshi Sinha/Instagram

Sonakshi Sinha enjoys the night life in Dubai.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kajol/Instagram

'The angel on my shoulder is purely decorative,' Kajol informs us.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Madhuri Dixit/Instagram

Madhuri Dixit shows us what a 'graceful' photoshoot looks like.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Karishma Tanna/Instagram

Karishma Tanna enjoys a boat ride in Udaipur.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aamna Sharif/Instagram

Where's Aamna Sharif holidaying?

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Krystle D'Souza/Instagram

Krystle D'Souza says, 'Roses are red and so am I.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Hina Khan/Instagram

Hina Khan is, 'Just living my life.. #QueenSize Bohot saara pyaar, Spread Love.'

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF MOVIES
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Where Are The Stars Traveling?
Where Are The Stars Traveling?
Karan Johar: Why Agneepath Flopped
Karan Johar: Why Agneepath Flopped
Vicky Kaushal's Top 10 Hits
Vicky Kaushal's Top 10 Hits
'I Didn't Tell My Family About Aashram'
'I Didn't Tell My Family About Aashram'
Meet Sunny Deol's 7 Heroines
Meet Sunny Deol's 7 Heroines

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Travelling? Don't Let Your Phone Get Hacked: 8 Tips

webstory image 2

9 Recipes For Fried Fish Feasts

webstory image 3

7 Reasons Why You MUST Have Regular Bowel Movements

VIDEOS

Indian-origin Kash Patel takes oath on Bhagavad Gita as FBI director1:17

Indian-origin Kash Patel takes oath on Bhagavad Gita as...

Modi's special gesture to Pawar wins hearts at Marathi Lit Fest1:52

Modi's special gesture to Pawar wins hearts at Marathi...

Akanksha Puri sizzles in a slit skirt1:03

Akanksha Puri sizzles in a slit skirt

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD