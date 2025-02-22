Huma Welcomes The Weekend In Style

Sonakshi soaks in Dubai... Madhuri's graceful photoshoot... Hina is chilling...
Huma Qureshi is as relieved for the weekend as the rest of us! :)
Sonakshi Sinha enjoys the night life in Dubai.
'The angel on my shoulder is purely decorative,' Kajol informs us.
Madhuri Dixit shows us what a 'graceful' photoshoot looks like.
Karishma Tanna enjoys a boat ride in Udaipur.
Where's Aamna Sharif holidaying?
Krystle D'Souza says, 'Roses are red and so am I.'
Hina Khan is, 'Just living my life.. #QueenSize Bohot saara pyaar, Spread Love.'
Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com