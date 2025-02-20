'I Didn't Tell My Family About Aashram'

'I knew I wouldn't be offered hero roles anymore. That is why when I accepted this show.'

Photograph: Rajesh Karkera/ Rediff.com IMAGE: Bobby Deol at the Aashram 3 launch.

"Baba Nirala Ki Jai!."

The exuberant chants echo as Bobby Deol walks in at the trailer launch for Aashram 3.

The show, which premiered in 2020, readies for the second part of season 3 and sees Bobby's return as self-proclaimed godman Baba Nirala.

Photograph: Rajesh Karkera/ Rediff.com IMAGE: Aaditi Pohankar, Bobby Deol, Darshan Kumaar and Chandan Roy Sanyal at the Aashram 3 trailer launch.

"Japnaam," Bobby addresses the room with the popular catchphrase that he utters in the show and gets loud applause in return.

Bobby then proceeds to make heartfelt revelations.

"I knew I wouldn't be offered hero roles anymore. That is why when I accepted this show but I did not even tell my family. I was waiting for the show to come out and then see their reaction," Bobby said.

WATCH: Bobby Deol reveals his family's reaction to Aashram.

Bobby was surprised with the lead role offer after Director Prakash Jha finished narrating the story. He was reluctant to inform his father (Dharmendra) and elder brother (Sunny Deol) about the show due to its controversial subject.

Bobby confided only in wife Tanya Deol.

"The subject of Aashram was such that if I had told my parents or my brother, they would have questioned me, saying, 'Why are you doing this?'

"My wife supported me and told me, 'Follow your heart. I am with you'."

Photograph: Rajesh Karkera/ Rediff.com IMAGE: Prakash Jha, Aaditi Pohankar, Bobby Deol, Darshan Kumaar and Chandan Roy Sanyal at the Aashram 3 trailer launch.

Aashram proved to be a game-changer for Bobby as he achieved a significant turning point in his career that led to big-ticket projects like Animal, Love Hostel, Kanguva and Daaku Maharaaj.

"At the end of the day, I think things fall in place. As actors, we want to do our best but sometimes, it takes one person to take a chance on you. Thanks to Prakashji who believed in me. He has changed my life in many ways."

WATCH: Why Bobby thinks Chandan Roy Sanyal is a "badmash actor"

Photograph: Rajesh Karkera/ Rediff.com IMAGE: Aaditi, Bobby, Prakash Jha, Darshan Kumaar, Chandan Roy Sanyal at the Aashram 3 launch.

The trailer for the latter half of Aashram 3 shows more troubles for Baba Nirala as he finds himself trapped between a revenge-seeking Pammi, played by Aaditi Pohankar, and power-hungry Bhopa Swami, played by Chandan Roy Sanyal. The show promises more dramatic showdowns as these characters double cross each other.

"The thing about these characters is that they are all characterless," says Director Prakash Jha, "and that's what makes this new season so interesting."

Photograph: Rajesh Karkera/ Rediff.com IMAGE: Aaditi Pohankar and Bobby Deol at the Aashram 3 launch.

"I lost my father in the middle of the shoot," says Aaditi. "It was a difficult time for me but I found comfort in the entire team of Aashram."

WATCH: Aaditi Pohankar talks about her role in Aashram.

Bobby was asked if he is getting comfortable playing villains as seen in his recent outings.

"People love a good bad-boy character, and that has worked for me. But I have just begun my journey again, and there is a lot more I want to explore as an actor."

Photograph: Rajesh Karkera/ Rediff.com IMAGE: Bobby and Aaditi at the Aashram 3 launch.

The new season of Aashram premieres on February 27 on the Amazon MX Player.