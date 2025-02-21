Shehnaaz Enjoys Ocean Air, Sun-Kissed Hair!

All the updates, right here!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shehnaaz Gill/Instagram

Shehnaaz Gill enjoys a good run on Bondi Beach, Australia.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Chiranjeevi/Instagram

Chiranjeevi and wife Surekha Konidela have found a unique way to celebrate their wedding anniversary: Mid air en route to Dubai!

Nagarjuna and wife Amala join them.

Sharing pictures, Chiranjeevi posts, 'Celebrating our wedding anniversary on a flight with some very dear friends en route Dubai!

'I always feel I am very fortunate to have found a dream life partner in Surekha. She is my strength, my anchor and the wind beneath my wings. Always helps me navigate through the glorious unknowns of the world.

'Her presence is a constant comfort and an amazing motivator. Just taking this opportunity to express a bit about what and how much she means to me!

'Thank you my soul mate -- Surekha!! Here's to many more of these occasions to express my love and admiration for you!

'Most importantly, Thank you to all friends, fans, family, and well wishers for your wonderful wishes!! Stay blessed!'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Zeenat Aman/Instagram

Zeenat Aman updates us about her life with a series of pictures from her life. This one gets this caption: 'Strolling in front of the Dubai mall with an empty suitcase because I can't be bothered with lugging around a handbag while shopping!'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shriya Saran/Instagram

Shriya Saran explores Nepal with husband Andrei Koscheev and daughter Radha.

'Nepal is truly a wonderful destination, and the memories I've made here will stay with me forever A heartfelt thank you to @gokarna_forest_resort for your incredible hospitality.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyamani/Instagram

Priyamani is in Mumbai to promote her Malayalam film Officer On Duty starring Kunchako Boban.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aahana Kumra/Instagram

Aahana Kumra goes horse-riding in Jaipur.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shweta Tripathi/Instagram

Shweta Tripathi wears her mother-in-law's sari and sister-in-in-law's jewellery'for the Mathrubhumi International Festival of Letters in Thiruvananthapuram.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Karan Tacker/Instagram

Karan Tacker is rebooting in Kashmir.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Riya Sen/Instagram

Riya Sen relaxes on Goa's Morjim beach and writes, 'Social media lets us express ourselves freely! Huge thanks to my amazing followers for all the love and support. Remember, love yourself first.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shakti Mohan/Instagram

Shakti Mohan performs in Delhi and writes, 'Had so much fun performing & goofing around backstage with my wonderfulest team.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nia Sharma/Instagram

Nia Sharma holidays with family in the UK.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Jennifer Winget/Instagram

Jennifer Winget goes trekking and takes in the 'scenic route... always'.

