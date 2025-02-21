Shehnaaz Enjoys Ocean Air, Sun-Kissed Hair!

All the updates, right here!
Shehnaaz Gill enjoys a good run on Bondi Beach, Australia.
Chiranjeevi and wife Surekha Konidela have found a unique way to celebrate their wedding anniversary: Mid air en route to Dubai!
Nagarjuna and wife Amala join them.
Sharing pictures, Chiranjeevi posts, 'Celebrating our wedding anniversary on a flight with some very dear friends en route Dubai!
'I always feel I am very fortunate to have found a dream life partner in Surekha. She is my strength, my anchor and the wind beneath my wings. Always helps me navigate through the glorious unknowns of the world.
'Her presence is a constant comfort and an amazing motivator. Just taking this opportunity to express a bit about what and how much she means to me!
'Thank you my soul mate -- Surekha!! Here's to many more of these occasions to express my love and admiration for you!
'Most importantly, Thank you to all friends, fans, family, and well wishers for your wonderful wishes!! Stay blessed!'
Zeenat Aman updates us about her life with a series of pictures from her life. This one gets this caption: 'Strolling in front of the Dubai mall with an empty suitcase because I can't be bothered with lugging around a handbag while shopping!'
Shriya Saran explores Nepal with husband Andrei Koscheev and daughter Radha.
'Nepal is truly a wonderful destination, and the memories I've made here will stay with me forever A heartfelt thank you to @gokarna_forest_resort for your incredible hospitality.'
Priyamani is in Mumbai to promote her Malayalam film Officer On Duty starring Kunchako Boban.
Aahana Kumra goes horse-riding in Jaipur.
Shweta Tripathi wears her mother-in-law's sari and sister-in-in-law's jewellery'for the Mathrubhumi International Festival of Letters in Thiruvananthapuram.
Karan Tacker is rebooting in Kashmir.
Riya Sen relaxes on Goa's Morjim beach and writes, 'Social media lets us express ourselves freely! Huge thanks to my amazing followers for all the love and support. Remember, love yourself first.'
Shakti Mohan performs in Delhi and writes, 'Had so much fun performing & goofing around backstage with my wonderfulest team.'
Nia Sharma holidays with family in the UK.
Jennifer Winget goes trekking and takes in the 'scenic route... always'.
Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com