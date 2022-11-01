Katrina's Colour-Mad Halloween Look!

Sunny is Mrs Incredible... Ayushmann-Tahira romance... Samantha's battle for her health...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Katrina Kaif/Instagram

Katrina Kaif channels her inner Harley Quinn for Halloween this year.

Like her look?

Sunny Leone, on the other hand, is Mrs Incredible!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Parineeti Chopra/Instagram

Parineeti Chopra is enjoying her beach holiday before she starts promotions for her next release, Uunchai.

Directed by Sooraj Barjatya, who returns to the big screen after 16 years (Vivaah, starring Shahid Kapoor and Amrita Rao released in 2006), Uunchai is set to release in the theatres on November 11.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shilpa Shetty/Instagram

‘Classic look 101: Wear a saree! Even better if it’s a black saree,’ says Shilpa Shetty, who is still in festive mode!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Urvashi Rautela/Instagram

Urvashi Rautela is giving us major winter fashion goals as she goes head-to-toe in Chanel.

She writes, ‘It was love at frost sight... love you snow much.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mira Kapoor/Instagram

Mira Kapoor shares an adorable picture and pens a funny birthday message for her brother-in-law Ishaan Khatter: 'We have 2 kids that sleep in their own beds but one who refuses to get out of ours. Happy Birthday Ishaan... you know we love you tons.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tahira Kashyap/Instagram

There's nothing better than taking a morning walk with your better half while holidaying in Paris.

That’s how Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap like celebrating their anniversary.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Farhan Akhtar/Instagram

Farhan Akhtar posts a picture from his Nagpur concert and asks, ‘क्या आप मेरे साथ गाएँगे.’

‘Nagpur did last night and how!!! Thank you to all who came and made it a night to remember. Love you all.’

Photograph: Kind courtesy Samantha Ruth Prabhu/Instagram

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who will be seen next in the sci-fi thriller movie Yashodha, opens up about her medical diagnosis and reveals that she has an autoimmune condition called Myositis.

‘Your response to the Yashodha Trailer was overwhelming. It is this love and connection that I share with all of you, that gives me the strength to deal with the seemingly unending challenges that life throws at me.

'A few months back I was diagnosed with an autoimmune condition called Myositis. I was hoping to share this after it had gone into remission. But it is taking a little longer than I hoped. I am slowly realising that we don’t always need to put up a strong front.

'Accepting this vulnerability is something that I am still struggling with. The doctors are confident that I will make a complete recovery very soon. I have had good days and bad days…. physically and emotionally…. and even when it feels like I can’t handle one more day of this, somehow that moment passes. I guess it can only mean that I am one more day closer to recovery.

'I love you..THIS TOO SHALL PASS.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Anushka Ranjan/Instagram

Anushka Ranjan and Aditya Seal twin in black as they step out for romantic night out.